Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Why Does National Think Importing Cheap Labour Is The Solution To Every Problem?

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Unite Union

The National Party announcement on proposed immigration reforms is a leap backwards to the pre-Covid times when the economy depended on cheap and vulnerable labour imported from overseas and bonded to their New Zealand employer.
 

The number of workers arriving on on temporary visas has already exceed the number that were arriving pre-Covid - $20,000 a month - around quarter of a million a year.

300,000 workers were in the country on one form of temporary visa or another. Some had been here up to a decade bonded to employers with no chance of transitioning to residency. Why do National seem to be trying to recreate that awful system again?

The current government did the right thing by giving 200,000 a pathway to residency.

They also set in place a new system of accredited employers who had to pay at least the median wage of $30 an hour to import workers. This has forced companies like McDonald's to offer this rate for night shift jobs in New Zealand. Before this change, most night shift staff didn't get any extra above the minimum wage because the could rely on a steady flow of cheap migrant labour to do the work. They were able to avoid paying extra for the anti-social hours. Now they cannot. This is a good thing. It benefits NZ-resident workers as well.

The new wage requirement hasn't stopped a surge back to the record number of work visas being issued in March this year of 28,071. Only 11,000 of these are Accredited Employer Visas. The rest (post-study, working holiday, partners) are already exempt the minimum demanded for the Accredited Employer Visa.

With close to 30,000 visas being issued each month there is no need to make it any easier or pay any less.

In fact what we should be doing is moving away from relying on temporary visas holders to fill claimed shortages in the New Zealand labour market. National propose to make it easier for their farmer mates to have have their employee have a pathway to residency. Why shouldn't every worker in this category have this right?

Data on work visas issued in March (Thanks to Green Party researcher Lachlan Patterson)

20,443 is the number of arrivals in March, whereas the number approved is 28,071. MBIE doesn’t publish the data for arrivals broken down to particular visa type.

Here’s a summary of work visas approved in March compiled from MBIE’s data portal. I’ve excluded any that are less than 100.

VisaNumberWage requirement
Accredited Employer11,025Median wage $29.66 (except where sector agreement) from 27 Feb 2023
Post-study - Open4,722None
Recognised Seasonal Employer2,904None
Partner of a worker2,076None (until June)
Specific Purpose or event1,272None
Partnership903None
Variation of Conditions783None
Partner of Student321None
WHV3,078None
   
Total28,071Note numbers above are subject to random rounding to base 3

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Unite Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 