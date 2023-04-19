Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA Urges Auckland Transport To Hit The Brakes Over Planned Job Cuts For 150 - Workers Deserve Better

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Auckland Transport needs to slow down and undertake a proper consultation before pushing ahead with plans to cut 150 jobs says the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga.

"We are very disappointed that Auckland Transport thinks a 10-day consultation period - five working days in fact - represents a genuine desire to consult with impacted workers," said PSA Assistant Secretary Bronwynn Maxwell.

"This is not the way to treat loyal workers whose livelihoods are at stake. Our members deserve the respect of a reasonable consultation period so they can work through the issue and consider whether there are other ways of meeting the cost reductions Auckland Transport is demanding.

"We think at least a month would be fair in the circumstances.

"It all smacks of a headlong rush to cut costs and satisfy Mayor Wayne Brown’s austerity drive when the position of our members should be front and centre in what is a major restructuring of the Auckland Transport workforce.

"We fear too that these cuts could impact transport services that Aucklanders rely on. Communities across Auckland are already facing threats to other services from the budget plan. They deserve better.

"Our message to Auckland Transport is simple. Hit the brakes. We want to work constructively with you and look at a range of options to tackle the challenges you face. Let’s not rush this," said Bronwynn Maxwell.

