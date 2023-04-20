Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

1900 Community Corrections Staff Continue Strike Action Today

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 8:42 am
Press Release: Public Service Association

With Corrections failing to provide an acceptable renewed offer, 1900 Community Corrections workers will again walk off the job today.

Workers who are members of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi will strike for two hours from 2pm, following similar action last week. Another strike is scheduled for 27 April.

This is the first time these workers have gone on strike since 2001 and the action follows nine months of negotiations with Corrections.

"We remain frustrated with Corrections, so workers are left with little choice but to continue this action to send a strong message that the existing pay offer is inadequate," said PSA Lead Organiser Josephine O’Connor.

"We need an offer that properly recognises the pressures on the households of members and the valuable work our members do to keep communities safe."

The workers include electronic monitoring staff, practice leaders, probation officers, bail support officers, community work supervisors and programme facilitators.

Workers will be picketing from 2.30pm outside of the following locations:

- Kaikohe: Kaikohe District Court (public library if bad weather)

- Auckland: Manukau - Manukau District Court, 30 Manukau Station Road / Henderson - roundabout at intersection of Sel Peacock Drive and Alderman Drive

- Tauranga: Corner of Chadwick and Cameron Road

- Hastings: Hastings District Court,106 Eastbourne Street West

- Wellington: Lower Hutt War Memorial Library, Queens Drive

- Nelson: Nelson Community Corrections, 323 Hardy Street

- Christchurch: Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel St

- Dunedin: Dunedin Community Corrections, 184 High St; then to Exchange, then to Queens Gardens

- Invercargill: Corner of Queens Drive and Gala Street

See previous statement announcing the strike here.

Note: PSA Community Corrections members work with more than 31,000 people who are in the care of Corrections in the community; they work in District Courts, Electronic Monitoring, specialist residential services, and with those coming out of prison. If you are serving a community sentence or you have been released from prison on parole or with special conditions, you are "on probation" and managed by Community Corrections.

