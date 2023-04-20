Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent

The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022.

“Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s,” consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

