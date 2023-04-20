Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12
months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats
NZ today.
The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2
percent increase in the 12 months to December
2022.
“Inflation is still at levels not seen since
the 1990s,” consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden
said.
