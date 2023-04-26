Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Latest Health Funding Fails To Address Crisis For Family Doctor Services And Will Increase Inequity

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: General Practitioners Owners Association

This morning’s announcement by the Minister of Health highlighting additional funding for primary and community health services should be welcomed by a health sector that is facing significant historic underfunding and a major workforce crisis.

However, the funding proposals are fundamentally flawed and will increase inequity for Māori and Pacific populations as well as exasperating Te Whatu Ora’s already divisive post-code lottery for health.

Dr Tim Malloy, chair of GenPro, the General Practice Owners Association says, “Across New Zealand there will be significant numbers of Māori and Pacific patients who, whether through personal choice or lack of choice, are enrolled with family doctor providers who do not meet the government’s arbitrary criteria for the allocation of the newly announced ‘equity adjuster funding’. That will create new and significant inequities at a patient and health provider level – which, ironically, is the exact issue that this initiative is meant to help address”.

The Minister’s announcement covered funding streams for an equity adjuster, workforce development and, extending primary and community care teams through the potential introduction of additional health professionals such as pharmacists, physiotherapists and kaiāwhina.

The eligibility criteria attached to the funding streams has been developed without engagement with GenPro and Dr Malloy says that is a factor in the number of fundamental flaws which will create a range of negative unintended consequences. “The geographic targeting of funding to extend the primary and community workforce will exacerbate this country’s already inequitable post-code lottery with regards patients’ access to health services. A major component of the government’s health reforms and creation of a single Te Whatu Ora health agency was to ensure consistency of services for patients regardless of where they live. This latest initiative does completely the opposite”.

In 2022, the findings of an independent expert review* commissioned by the government found that general practice services are significantly underfunded which, it said, is "a serious deficiency in a core part of New Zealand's health system".

Dr Malloy says “The government seems to be ignoring its own commissioned advice and distracting the public’s attention through multiple minor, highly bureaucratic and siloed funding streams which will once again completely fail to address the crisis facing patients trying to access essential front-line family doctor services across the country”.

In November 2022, GenPro released a report titled On The Brink**, which found general practices are stretched and under threat and needed urgent support in order to deliver essential family doctor services across New Zealand. The report included a nine-point plan of action which was presented to the government and Te Whatu Ora.

*The Government Review into General Practice funding can be downloaded from the Department of the Prime Minister and cabinet website here:
https://www.dpmc.govt.nz/publications/proactive-release-future-capitation-funding-approach

**GenPro’s publication On The Brink: Saving New Zealand’s family doctor service can be downloaded here:
https://www.genpro.org.nz/docs/nov2022onthebrink.pdf
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from General Practitioners Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:



Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 