Transport Sector Agreement Details And Other Green List Roles Confirmed

Details of the Transport Sector Agreement for bus and truck drivers and critical maritime transport workers have been confirmed by the Minister of Immigration and Transport, says General Manager of Enablement, Karen Bishop.

“The transport sector agreement will provide certainty to Aotearoa New Zealand, in particular those who rely on buses and ferries as public transport options, and businesses that rely on freight movement,” Karen Bishop said.

“Under the sector agreement, eligible bus drivers, truck drivers, ship’s masters (skippers) and deck hands will have a two-year work to residence pathway. The agreement will be uncapped and will be reviewed after 12 months.

“Employers can use the Accredited Employer Work Visa to recruit suitably qualified drivers, with eligible bus driving roles exempt from paying the median wage of $29.66 an hour.

“From today [26 April], eligible employers can recruit bus drivers under the Accredited Employer Work Visa at a minimum of $28 an hour.

“To be eligible for the median wage exemption and two-year residence pathway, the Minister agreed that all bus operators must have signed an All Parties Memorandum of Understanding on Improving Driver Terms and Conditions for public transport services, or be providing Ministry of Education-funded school bus services.

“From 29 September 2023, people who have completed two years working in an occupation covered by the sector agreement will be able to apply for residence.

“Eligibility for residence for bus drivers will be the same as for the median wage exemption.

“Truck drivers will be eligible for residence if they are primarily driving vehicles that require class 4 or 5 licences,” Karen Bishop said.

Ship’s masters (skippers) and deck hands who meet eligibility criteria are also included in the sector agreement and have a two-year work to residence pathway.

“The Government introduced sector agreements to support the transition from a reliance on low-skilled migrant labour, while ensuring everyone has better wages and working conditions.

“We are also pleased to confirm that Green List roles announced in December by the Minister of Immigration will be open to applicants from 29 May 2023,” Karen Bishop said.

“The following roles will be added to the ‘Work to Residence’ Green List pathway on 29 May:

Civil construction supervisors

Gasfitters

Drainlayers

Skilled crane operators

Skilled civil machine operators

Halal slaughterers

Skilled motor mechanics

Skilled telecommunications technicians

All teachers

“Eligible applicants will need to have worked in a Green List occupation and met the specified requirements of that occupation for 24 months. It will be available for people to apply for from 29 September 2023.

Further details about the transport sector agreement and the Green List roles can be found on the Immigration New Zealand website https://www.immigration.govt.nz/about-us/media-centre/news-notifications/transport-sector-agreement-finalised-and-green-list-changes-confirmed.

© Scoop Media

