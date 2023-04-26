Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Needs To Recognise And Support SC More As A Major Contributor To NZ Economy

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

A new report has highlighted the significant importance of South Canterbury agriculture to New Zealand and makes a clear argument for more Government investment in the region.

The report, The contribution of primary sector exports from Timaru and South Canterbury to New Zealand, was commissioned from regional economist Benje Patterson by Economic Development Agency, Venture Timaru.

It shows that food and fibre exports from South Canterbury totalled $3.9 billion and, despite the region only having 1.2% of New Zealand’s population, accounted for approximately 7.3% of New Zealand’s total food and fibre exports.

Venture Timaru Chief Executive Nigel Davenport said that the research confirmed this region was contributing significantly to New Zealand’s export economy and this needs to be substantially better recognised and supported by central government than is currently the case.

“Food and fibre exports have grown rapidly. Over the five years to 2022, the value of food and fibre exports from South Canterbury climbed 82% from an estimated $2.1 billion in 2017 to $3.9 billion in 2022,” he said.

“South Canterbury is home to the most diverse range of food processors and manufacturers in a geographically close location than anywhere else in the country who, along with their suppliers and associated servicing industries, are an integral part of NZ inc.

“We punch well above our weight in terms of our contribution to New Zealand’s total food and fibre exports, particularly when one considers the region’s relatively small population.”

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that despite the district’s outsized contribution to the national balance of trade, support from Government didn’t necessarily follow.

“Our powerhouse agricultural sector provides significant income to New Zealand, but much of this production requires good infrastructure to meet its potential.

“Conservative estimates show that heavy vehicle movements on South Canterbury’s State Highways alone contributes $35 million to the Government through Road User Charges.

“Yet while population based funding is delivering major highway upgrades to our cities, we’re still dealing with one lane bridges on some of our major routes.

“South Canterbury already delivers massive benefits to New Zealand. In an environment where we’re seeing record balance of payments deficits, our Government needs to be investing in productive and high performing export sectors of the economy.”

Calculations using Waka Kotahi data – based on odometer readings at certificate of fitness assessments – shows there were 79.7 million vehicle kilometres travelled (VKT) by heavy vehicles on state highways in South Canterbury in 2022, which is equivalent to about 3.2% of all heavy VKT nationally on state highways.

RUC generated for the government by South Canterbury’s heavy VKT share was estimated to be in the order of $35 million in 2022 (out of $1.1 billion of heavy RUC collected nationally).

Timaru’s PrimePort also plays a major part in this economic success, with Statistics New Zealand data showing that $1.1 billion of exports from the port in 2021, 99% of which were food and fibre products.

The report is attached.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Citizenship Changes


In all likelihood, Anthony Albanese and Chris Hipkins have quite different readings of the pathway to citizenship that has just been opened up for Kiwis who have lived in Australia for the past four years, or more. To New Zealanders, a historical wrong is being put right. For the Australians, their eye is on what future concessions they can now ask of us – especially on Defence spending and support for AUKUS - in return for this display of “generosity.”.. More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 