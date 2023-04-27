Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Only One More Week For Census Collectors To Help With Census Forms

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:45 am
Press Release: Census New Zealand

Census collectors will be in communities for one more week only, until 3 May, to support people to complete the census, Stats NZ said today.

[But they will stay in areas most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle (the Far North, and Te Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions) until Thursday 1 June.]

“It is time to get those forms in if you haven’t done them yet. Time is running out to do the census,” said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collections Operations.

“If you want help from a census collector, or for your census forms to be collected from you, please complete the census this week.

“To organise a visit from a census collector, call the 0800 236 787 (0800 CENSUS) helpline.”

Since Census Day, census collectors have been visiting households.

“The census collection activities after Census Day are the biggest and most complex part of the census operation. Census collectors have been in neighbourhoods to collect forms, to follow up with people who may have missed completing a form for one of the occupants or for their dwelling, or to support people who might need some extra help,” said Simon Mason.

“Since Census Day, they have made 1.8 million visits to households, to ensure people take part and are counted in the 2023 Census.”

“If you have received a pack or a letter from Stats NZ or a census collector, please check you have completed all your forms. There are households that have not fully completed the census – because they, for example, have not completed Individual Forms for every person who stayed on 7 March, or because they only did Individual Forms for people and never completed their Dwelling Form.

“You can ring the 0800 helpline to check what was submitted for your address.”

From 9 May, people who have not completed all their census forms will receive a Final Notice. This notice will explain that everyone who was in Aotearoa New Zealand overnight on 7 March 2023 is required to complete the census, and if they do not they risk being fined $2,000 under the Data and Statistics Act 2022.

“I want to thank the 8.5 people in 10 who have completed the census to date – you will be represented in future decisions that impact you. For the 1.5 in 10 people who have not yet returned their forms, you need to complete them now to ensure you have a voice in future decisions that impact you, your whānau, and your community,” said Simon Mason.

To provide further support to people who receive a Final Notice, Stats NZ will continue to run census support events with face-to-face help to complete census forms through to 4 June.

“Many of the events we will run until 4 June will be community facilitated, for groups and people needing extra support. There will also be some big events where people can just turn up,” said Simon Mason.

“And the 0800 CENSUS helpline will continue to be open until June to order extra paper forms or ask questions about the census.”

“We will continue to remind people through advertising, on social and other media, at events and via various community and other groups.

“This is a marathon effort by a lot of people. We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone is counted.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Census New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 