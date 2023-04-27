Only One More Week For Census Collectors To Help With Census Forms

Census collectors will be in communities for one more week only, until 3 May, to support people to complete the census, Stats NZ said today.

[But they will stay in areas most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle (the Far North, and Te Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions) until Thursday 1 June.]

“It is time to get those forms in if you haven’t done them yet. Time is running out to do the census,” said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collections Operations.

“If you want help from a census collector, or for your census forms to be collected from you, please complete the census this week.

“To organise a visit from a census collector, call the 0800 236 787 (0800 CENSUS) helpline.”

Since Census Day, census collectors have been visiting households.

“The census collection activities after Census Day are the biggest and most complex part of the census operation. Census collectors have been in neighbourhoods to collect forms, to follow up with people who may have missed completing a form for one of the occupants or for their dwelling, or to support people who might need some extra help,” said Simon Mason.

“Since Census Day, they have made 1.8 million visits to households, to ensure people take part and are counted in the 2023 Census.”

“If you have received a pack or a letter from Stats NZ or a census collector, please check you have completed all your forms. There are households that have not fully completed the census – because they, for example, have not completed Individual Forms for every person who stayed on 7 March, or because they only did Individual Forms for people and never completed their Dwelling Form.

“You can ring the 0800 helpline to check what was submitted for your address.”

From 9 May, people who have not completed all their census forms will receive a Final Notice. This notice will explain that everyone who was in Aotearoa New Zealand overnight on 7 March 2023 is required to complete the census, and if they do not they risk being fined $2,000 under the Data and Statistics Act 2022.

“I want to thank the 8.5 people in 10 who have completed the census to date – you will be represented in future decisions that impact you. For the 1.5 in 10 people who have not yet returned their forms, you need to complete them now to ensure you have a voice in future decisions that impact you, your whānau, and your community,” said Simon Mason.

To provide further support to people who receive a Final Notice, Stats NZ will continue to run census support events with face-to-face help to complete census forms through to 4 June.

“Many of the events we will run until 4 June will be community facilitated, for groups and people needing extra support. There will also be some big events where people can just turn up,” said Simon Mason.

“And the 0800 CENSUS helpline will continue to be open until June to order extra paper forms or ask questions about the census.”

“We will continue to remind people through advertising, on social and other media, at events and via various community and other groups.

“This is a marathon effort by a lot of people. We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone is counted.”

