Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget.

You can read the draft advice here on our website

The proposed recommendations in the draft advice are what the Commission considers the highest priority, most urgent actions required to achieve Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget and enable the country to meet its emissions reduction goals.

We encourage New Zealanders to share their views with us. We know from previous experience, engaging with New Zealanders from a variety of sectors and communities improves our mahi, and we are committed to meaningful consultation on this draft advice.

How to take part in consultation on the emissions reduction plan

Consultation on the Commission's latest draft advice to inform the Government’s next emissions reduction plan will run for eight weeks through to 20 June.

We are using an online submission process similar to the one we ran for Ināia tonu nei. You can access our consultation platform here: Have Your Say | Climate Change Commission.

Consultation events

During our consultation period, we are running a series of public panel discussions with universities around the country, as well as hosting a number of online sessions. Details about how to attend these sessions will be available at: https://www.climatecommission.govt.nz/get-involved/events/

What happens next

Following consultation, the Commission will incorporate feedback before finalising the advice and presenting it to the Government by 31 December, 2023.

© Scoop Media

