‘Dilapidated' Linwood Mosque, Christchurch, New Zealand.

A reply to, “Hopes of multi-million dollar mosque would help to relieve the trauma”, published on March 14th, 2023 by Stuff newspaper.

Walking through the gates along the path leading to the entrance of Linwood Mosque. On the right is a shoe rack, on the left a table with a visitor's book, a vase with fresh flowers, fruits and dates. Inside the Mosque, the sense of quietness and peace is overwhelmingly, as if the Shuhadas (Martyrs) are watching and welcoming us. The newly refurbished interior with its white walls and new soft velvety carpets, add some panache to the place. This is how we, a Shaheed’s family feels, each time we visited Linwood Mosque before the pandemic.

In a recent article published in Stuff newspaper dated March 14th 2023, the statement, “..the visit of a charitable foundation was shocked by the dilapidated state of the mosque”, broke that serenity and took us back to the trauma we went through, exactly 4 years ago. Oxford dictionary defines the word dilapidation as, “A state of disrepair ruin as a result of age or NEGLECT”. Linwood Mosque was well kept with no sign of "Dilapidation'.

The article title, “Hopes of multi-million dollar mosque would help to relieve the trauma", refers to the Shuhadas' families' trauma. Words failed me. How can a multi-million dollar building alleviates the pain or compensate the loss of our loved ones? Can trauma, loss and pain be monetised? Will the “best Mosque in New Zealand” have the same relevance as the original one where the Shuhadas have lost their lives? Maybe a couple of hundreds from the donation, could have restored the Mosque and keep it as a iconic place.

Linwood Mosque gained its notoriety as a national and international landmark, because of March 15th tragedy.

We met visitors from around the world, who came to Christchurch to pay their respects and physically see where the Shuhadas fell. Others will continue to come for the same reasons.

Will pictures placated over the walls of the new Mosque, have the same significance to visitors?

The Mosque closed within 2 years of the tragedy. It was too early. Some Shuhadas’ families may not have had the opportunity to visit the last place, where loved ones stood for Jummah (Friday prayers). The pain and trauma they experienced were still raw. Grieve is a long process, it takes more than 2 years to heal from such atrocity.

Linwood Mosque belongs to the Muslim Community, it is managed by a board of trustees. Little does this Community know about what is happening to the said Mosque. Allegedly, none of the Shuhadas' families were informed or contacted about the multi-million dollar project.

According to the report, when asked about the awareness of the project by the Muslim and Wider community, the answer was "...only thing we can tell is yes, it's going to happen as soon as possible". Why this vague and evasive answer? Shouldn't this planning and decision, be a joint one involving the Muslim Community?

The opinions of Linwood worshippers should have been sought, for instance, the valiant Mr Abdul Aziz , who at the risk of his own life stopped the terrorist and save the others, or the Imam leading the Jummah prayer on that day. If not, someone who usually attends prayers at Linwood Mosque, instead of a Al Noor Mosque goer.

How can the demolition of Linwood Mosque not be a sign of disrespect from ignorance?

In many countries, oldest Mosques and places of worship have not been demolished. Communities have built around, renovated or embellished these buildings. These monuments are preserved as, a sign of respect. They are precious to all religious institutions, devotees and future generations to reflect and acknowledge the past.

cc Charitable foundation funding this project

