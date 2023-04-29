Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Lower North Island Rail On The Right Track, But More Investment Needed

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Government investment in a new fleet of trains in the lower North Island is another win for Green Party solutions - but much more ambition will be needed to build a truly climate-friendly network of intercity passenger services across Aotearoa.

“The time is now to invest in affordable, inclusive, and climate-friendly transport options that work for everyone,” says the Green Party’s transport spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

“The Green Party has been campaigning for this specific proposal for well over a year now, after securing initial funding for track upgrade works and the business case for the train purchase in the New Zealand Upgrade programme in 2020.

“In 2022, we sent an open letter to the Finance Minister, signed by thousands of people as well as many local body representatives and mayors in the towns that will see more frequent and reliable trains as a result of this funding.

“We are delighted the Government has finally listened to our call and put us on track for better regional rail in the Lower North Island.

“But we can’t stop here. A much more ambitious programme of funding is needed to modernise our rail network, including more electrification, realignments to allow for faster speeds, and the extension of services to other cities across the country. The time is now to put more Green MPs into Parliament to deliver it.

“New Zealand was once a country with frequent, affordable bus and train services joined up right across the country - even to very rural areas. We can connect our communities and safeguard our climate. All it takes is political will,” says Julie Anne Genter.

Green Party Regional Economic Development spokesperson and Manawatū-based MP Teanau Tuiono, added:

“The new trains and expansion of services will help bring the Lower North Island closer together and make it easier for more people to easily connect with work, business, friends, and families. However, the government also needs to think about the region’s long-term needs, not just short-term pressures.

“Four years ago, Horizons Regional Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Waka Kotahi put together a Business Case that outlined the need for 22 new commuter trains. The Government’s decision to stop four short of what the evidence said was needed is disappointing.

“Replacing existing 50-year-old trains with 22 new hybrid-electric trains, and improving the train infrastructure, would not only have doubled the services to the Wairarapa, but quadrupled them to the Manawatū. These additional services would make it possible for more people to find affordable housing while still being able to easily connect with Wellington.

“If we’re to meet the Government’s own goal of reducing transport emissions by 41 percent by 2035, we must provide the infrastructure to allow our people to change how they travel, and it will benefit our communities, our people and our environment in so many ways,” says Teanau Tuiono.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 