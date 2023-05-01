Flag Notice For Coronation Of King Charles III: New Zealand Flag To Be Flown At Full Mast On Government Buildings
Monday, 1 May 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage
At the request of the Minister for Arts, Culture and
Heritage, the Honourable Carmel Sepuloni, the New Zealand
Flag is to be flown at full mast on all
Government and public buildings from 08.00 on the morning of
Friday 5 May, until 17.00 on Monday 8 May to mark the
Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen
Consort.
This instruction applies to all Government
departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag
poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.
For more
information about flying the New Zealand Flag, visit https://mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/flying-new-zealand-flag.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>