Flag Notice For Coronation Of King Charles III: New Zealand Flag To Be Flown At Full Mast On Government Buildings

At the request of the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, the Honourable Carmel Sepuloni, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at full mast on all Government and public buildings from 08.00 on the morning of Friday 5 May, until 17.00 on Monday 8 May to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort.

This instruction applies to all Government departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.

For more information about flying the New Zealand Flag, visit https://mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/flying-new-zealand-flag.

