Select Committee Submitters List, Week Commencing 1 May 2023

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 4:42 pm
Week commencing Monday 1 May 2023

The submitters list is subject to change. Please contact the Clerk of the Committee for confirmation.

 

WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023

Education and Workforce 8.30am - 1.15pm Room 2, Education and Training Amendment Bill (Bowen House)

9.30am - 11.35am

Hon Jan Tinetti, Minister of Education Hon Kelvin Davis, Associate Minister of Education

9.30am - 9.45am 
 

Te Wānanga o Raukawa 9.50am - 10.20am Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi 10.20am - 10.50am Cathy Morris 10.50am - 10.55am Hayley Colling 10.55am - 11.00am Nicholas Win 11.00am - 11.05am TeRata Boldy 11.05am - 11.10am ONE Party 11.15am - 11.25am Chris Wood 11.25am - 11.30am Susan Crawford 11.30am - 11.35am

Finance and Expenditure 9.00am - 11.45am Room 1, Inland Revenue Department, Long-Term Bowen House

9.00am - 9.50am

Insights Briefing 2022 
 

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand

Scott Mason, Chair CA ANZ Tax Advisory Group

Craig Elliffe, Deputy Chair CA ANZ Tax Advisory Group

9.00am - 9.10am 
 

Corporate Taxpayers Group 9.10am - 9.20am Robin Oliver, Tax Advisors, OliverShaw

Mike Shaw, Tax Advisors, OliverShaw

KPMG 9.20am - 9.30am Darshana Elwela, Partner, Tax

Rachel Piper, Partner, Tax

Mayne Wetherell 9.30am - 9.40am Brendan Brown, Partner

John F Cantin 9.40am - 9.50am 
 

Auditor-General’s Draft Annual Plan and Strategic Intentions

10.00am - 10.45am 
 

Office of the Controller and Auditor-General 10.00am - 10.45am John Ryan, Controller and Auditor-General

Governance and Administration

No submitters this week

Health 9.00am - 12.00pm Select 
 

Petition of Sally Walker: Suspend the implantation of mesh sling for stress urinary incontinence

9.00am - 9.30am

Committee Room 3, Parliament 
 

Dr Wael Agur 9.00am - 9.10am Ministry of Health 9.10am - 9.20am Dr Joe Bourne, Chief Medical Officer

Physiotherapy Board Of New Zealand 9.20am - 9.30am James Dunne, Registrar

Damon Newrick, Professional Advisor

House

Petition of Associated Myalgic

Encephalomyelitis Society Incorporated : Reclassification of ME/CFS to disability Associated NZ Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society

Fiona Charlton, President of ANZMES Professor Warren Tate, Emeritus Professor, University of Otago (researcher and academic)

Dr. Sarah Dalziel, RNZCGP Fellow and Te Ngae Medical Centre (ANZMES medical advisor)

9.30am - 10.00am 9.30am - 9.40am 
 

Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People 9.40am - 9.50am Trish Davis, Acting Chief Advisor

Operational Design and Delivery

Stuart Parkinson, Senior Policy Analyst,

Policy, Strategy, and Partnership

Ministry of Health 9.50am - 10.00am Martin Chadwick, Chief Allied Health

Professions Officer 
 

Petition of Tourette's Association New Zealand: Recognise Tourette Syndrome as a disability

10.20am - 10.30am 
 

Tourette's Association New Zealand 10.20am - 10.30am Hayley Seath, National Support manager

Tara Robinson, Previous Chair to the board

Shelley Reynolds, Board member

Māori Affairs 9.00am - 10.15am Māui Tikitiki 
 

Māori Fisheries Amendment Bill 9.05am - 9.30am

a-Taranga 
 

Mai Nga Kuri a Wharei ki Tihirau Iwi Customary Fisheries Forum

Rev Dr Hone Te Rire

9.05am - 9.15am

(Select

Committee Room 6), 
 

Craig Atkinson 9.15am - 9.20am Briefing on Māori climate adaptation 9.45am - 10.15am Northland Regional Council 9.45am - 9.55am Tui Shortland

Parliament House / Zoom 
 

Social Services and Community 9.00am - 1.30pm Select 
 

Petition of Hope Cotton: Create legal captioning standards for New Zealand media

9.00am - 9.20am

Committee Room 4, Parliament 
 

Hope Cotton 9.00am - 9.15am

House

Petition of Donna Bridgeman: Call to action on housing in Kāpiti

10.00am - 10.20am 
 

Donna Bridgeman 10.00am - 10.15am 
 

Petition of Brett Rawnsley on behalf of IRRS4All: Extend Income Related Rent Subsidy to Wellington City Council Housing Tenants

10.20am - 10.35am 
 

Brett Rawnsley 10.20am - 10.35am 
 

Petition of Rosalina Ngakopu on behalf of IRRS4ALL: Extend Income Related Rent Subsidy to Wellington City Council Housing tenants

10.35am - 10.55am 
 

Rosalina Ngakopu 10.35am - 10.50am

Regulations Review

Not hearing from submitters this week

THURSDAY, 4 MAY 2023

Economic Development, Science and

Innovation

Not hearing from submitters this week

Environment 9.00am - 12.50pm Room 1, Climate Change Response (Late Payment Bowen House

9.00am - 11.45am

Penalties and Industrial Allocation)

Amendment Bill

Ballance Agri-Nutrients 9.00am - 9.20am Mark Wynne – CEO

Sheena Henderson – GM Customer

Experience and Marketing

Nathan Searle – Strategy Manager

Kate Day 9.20am - 9.25am Coal Action Network Aotearoa 9.25am - 9.45am Tim Jones, Organising Group member

Tom Powell, Organising Group member

Christian Action Aotearoa 9.45am - 10.05am Áine Kelly-Costello 10.05am - 10.10am John-Luke Day 10.10am - 10.15am Horticulture New Zealand 10.15am - 10.35am Climate Club 10.55am - 11.15am Low Carbon Kapiti 11.15am - 11.35am

Jake Roos, Chairperson

David Yockney, Secretary

Christopher Hawkins 11.35am - 11.40am Kit Withers 11.40am - 11.45am

Finance and Expenditure 8.00am - 9.00am Room 2, Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Financial Bowen House

8.10am - 9.00am

Stability Report, May 2023

Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Adrian Orr, Governor

Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select 
 

Immigration (Mass Arrivals) Amendment Bill

9.45am - 11.20am

Committee Room 6, 
 

Peter McKenzie CNZM KC 9.45am - 9.50am

Lorna Johnson 9.50am - 9.55am James Barber 9.55am - 10.00am Community Law Centres o Aotearoa 10.05am - 10.15am Sue Moroney, Chief Executive

Jacob Baxter, Senior Immigration Lawyer

Rupert O’Brien, Law Reform Coordinator

English Language Partners New Zealand 10.15am - 10.25am Rachel O’Connor, Chief Exective

Arif Ali, Lower Hutt and Porirua Centre

Manager

Parliament House 
 

Migrants Against the Acceptable Standard of Health Aotearoa

Áine Kelly-Costello

10.35am - 10.45am 
 

Samuel Buchanan 10.45am - 10.50am Marcus Graf 10.50am - 10.55am St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group 10.55am - 11.05am Gail E. Duncan, Chair

Office of Human Rights Proceedings 11.10am - 11.20am Michael Timmins, Director

Ross Franke, Solicitor 
 

Te Kahui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission

Eleanor Vermunt, Senior Legal Advisor Nera Tautau, Senior Human Rights Advisor Dr Kat Eghdamian, Lead Advisor EEO

11.20am - 11.30am 
 

Matt Crawshaw and Jibril Mohammad 11.30am - 11.35am

Justice 9.30am - 12.30pm Room 2, Petition of Layba Zubair: Consent law Bowen House

10.10am - 10.20am

reform

Layba Zubair

Paulette Benton Greig

Kathryn McPhillips

Briefing into trends in youth crime 10.20am - 11.10am Dairy and Business Owners' Group 10.20am - 10.30am Sunny Kaushal, Chairperson

Billy Graham Youth Foundation 10.30am - 10.40am David Graham, CEO

Start Taranaki 10.40am - 10.50am Neville Phillips, Founder

Sam Galloway

Youth Pathways 10.50am - 11.00am Lee-Anne Savea, General Manager

Retail NZ 11.00am - 11.10am Greg Harford, Chief Executive

Aimie Hines, Manager Public Affairs and

Advice

Inquiry into the 2022 Local Elections 11.20am - 12.25pm electionz.com 11.20am - 11.40am Steve Kilpatrick, Managing Director

Warwick Lampp, Chief Returning Officer –

Business Development Manager

Waikato District Council 11.40am - 11.50am Mayor Jacqui Church

Tauranga City Council 11.50am - 12.00pm Councillor Bill Wasley

Making Everything Achievable 12.00pm - 12.10pm Kaye Maree Dunn, Kaiwhakahaere

Make It 16 12.10pm - 12.20pm Karen Anderson 12.20pm - 12.25pm

Primary Production 9.00am - 10.10am Select 
 

Petition of Tara Jackson: Petition to take steps to transition away from the use of animals in science

9.00am - 9.15am

Committee Room 3, Parliament 
 

New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society 9.00am - 9.10am Tara Jackson, Executive Director

Dr Jodi Salinsky 9.00am - 9.10am Dr Cindy Buckmaster 9.00am - 9.10am Briefing on Muka Tangata’s work plan 9.30am - 9.55am Muka Tangata Workforce Development Council 9.30am - 9.50am Jeremy Baker, Chief Executive

Paul Crick, member of the Muka Tangata

Council

Mitzi Austin, General Manager

Engagements and Partnerships

Justine Stephen, General Manager Skills

Leadership and Advice

House 
 

Transport and Infrastructure 9.00am - 10.35am Select 
 

Hearing with KiwiRail Holdings Limited regarding track evaluation car and impact on public transport in Wellington

10.15am - 10.35am

Committee Room 4, Parliament 
 

KiwiRail Holdings Limited 10.15am - 10.35am David McLean

Peter Reidy

House 
 

Petitions 3.00pm - 3.10pm Select 
 

Petition of Maggie Ross: Provide funding for all schools to have gender-neutral bathrooms

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata—Human Rights Commission

Frances Everard, Senior Legal Adviser Taine Polkinghorne, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics Advisor

3.00pm - 3.10pm 3.00pm - 3.10pm

Committee Room 5, Parliament House

