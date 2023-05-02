Select Committee Submitters List, Week Commencing 1 May 2023
Select Committee Submitters List
Week commencing Monday 1 May 2023
The submitters list is subject to change. Please contact the Clerk of the Committee for confirmation.
WEDNESDAY, 3 MAY 2023
Education and Workforce 8.30am - 1.15pm Room 2, Education and Training Amendment Bill (Bowen House)
9.30am - 11.35am
Hon Jan Tinetti, Minister of Education Hon Kelvin Davis, Associate Minister of Education
9.30am -
9.45am
Te Wānanga o Raukawa 9.50am - 10.20am Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi 10.20am - 10.50am Cathy Morris 10.50am - 10.55am Hayley Colling 10.55am - 11.00am Nicholas Win 11.00am - 11.05am TeRata Boldy 11.05am - 11.10am ONE Party 11.15am - 11.25am Chris Wood 11.25am - 11.30am Susan Crawford 11.30am - 11.35am
Finance and Expenditure 9.00am - 11.45am Room 1, Inland Revenue Department, Long-Term Bowen House
9.00am - 9.50am
Insights Briefing
2022
Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand
Scott Mason, Chair CA ANZ Tax Advisory Group
Craig Elliffe, Deputy Chair CA ANZ Tax Advisory Group
9.00am - 9.10am
Corporate Taxpayers Group 9.10am - 9.20am Robin Oliver, Tax Advisors, OliverShaw
Mike Shaw, Tax Advisors, OliverShaw
KPMG 9.20am - 9.30am Darshana Elwela, Partner, Tax
Rachel Piper, Partner, Tax
Mayne Wetherell 9.30am - 9.40am Brendan Brown, Partner
John
F Cantin 9.40am -
9.50am
Auditor-General’s Draft Annual Plan and Strategic Intentions
10.00am -
10.45am
Office of the Controller and Auditor-General 10.00am - 10.45am John Ryan, Controller and Auditor-General
Governance and Administration
No submitters this week
Health 9.00am - 12.00pm
Select
Petition of Sally Walker: Suspend the implantation of mesh sling for stress urinary incontinence
9.00am - 9.30am
Committee Room 3,
Parliament
Dr Wael Agur 9.00am - 9.10am Ministry of Health 9.10am - 9.20am Dr Joe Bourne, Chief Medical Officer
Physiotherapy Board Of New Zealand 9.20am - 9.30am James Dunne, Registrar
Damon Newrick, Professional Advisor
House
Petition of Associated Myalgic
Encephalomyelitis Society Incorporated : Reclassification of ME/CFS to disability Associated NZ Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society
Fiona Charlton, President of ANZMES Professor Warren Tate, Emeritus Professor, University of Otago (researcher and academic)
Dr. Sarah Dalziel, RNZCGP Fellow and Te Ngae Medical Centre (ANZMES medical advisor)
9.30am - 10.00am 9.30am -
9.40am
Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People 9.40am - 9.50am Trish Davis, Acting Chief Advisor
Operational Design and Delivery
Stuart Parkinson, Senior Policy Analyst,
Policy, Strategy, and Partnership
Ministry of Health 9.50am - 10.00am Martin Chadwick, Chief Allied Health
Professions
Officer
Petition of Tourette's Association New Zealand: Recognise Tourette Syndrome as a disability
10.20am -
10.30am
Tourette's Association New Zealand 10.20am - 10.30am Hayley Seath, National Support manager
Tara Robinson, Previous Chair to the board
Shelley Reynolds, Board member
Māori Affairs 9.00am - 10.15am Māui
Tikitiki
Māori Fisheries Amendment Bill 9.05am - 9.30am
a-Taranga
Mai Nga Kuri a Wharei ki Tihirau Iwi Customary Fisheries Forum
Rev Dr Hone Te Rire
9.05am - 9.15am
(Select
Committee Room
6),
Craig Atkinson 9.15am - 9.20am Briefing on Māori climate adaptation 9.45am - 10.15am Northland Regional Council 9.45am - 9.55am Tui Shortland
Parliament House /
Zoom
Social Services
and Community 9.00am - 1.30pm
Select
Petition of Hope Cotton: Create legal captioning standards for New Zealand media
9.00am - 9.20am
Committee Room
4, Parliament
Hope Cotton 9.00am - 9.15am
House
Petition of Donna Bridgeman: Call to action on housing in Kāpiti
10.00am -
10.20am
Donna Bridgeman
10.00am - 10.15am
Petition of Brett Rawnsley on behalf of IRRS4All: Extend Income Related Rent Subsidy to Wellington City Council Housing Tenants
10.20am -
10.35am
Brett Rawnsley
10.20am - 10.35am
Petition of Rosalina Ngakopu on behalf of IRRS4ALL: Extend Income Related Rent Subsidy to Wellington City Council Housing tenants
10.35am -
10.55am
Rosalina Ngakopu 10.35am - 10.50am
Regulations Review
Not hearing from submitters this week
THURSDAY, 4 MAY 2023
Economic Development, Science and
Innovation
Not hearing from submitters this week
Environment 9.00am - 12.50pm Room 1, Climate Change Response (Late Payment Bowen House
9.00am - 11.45am
Penalties and Industrial Allocation)
Amendment Bill
Ballance Agri-Nutrients 9.00am - 9.20am Mark Wynne – CEO
Sheena Henderson – GM Customer
Experience and Marketing
Nathan Searle – Strategy Manager
Kate Day 9.20am - 9.25am Coal Action Network Aotearoa 9.25am - 9.45am Tim Jones, Organising Group member
Tom Powell, Organising Group member
Christian Action Aotearoa 9.45am - 10.05am Áine Kelly-Costello 10.05am - 10.10am John-Luke Day 10.10am - 10.15am Horticulture New Zealand 10.15am - 10.35am Climate Club 10.55am - 11.15am Low Carbon Kapiti 11.15am - 11.35am
Jake Roos, Chairperson
David Yockney, Secretary
Christopher Hawkins 11.35am - 11.40am Kit Withers 11.40am - 11.45am
Finance and Expenditure 8.00am - 9.00am Room 2, Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Financial Bowen House
8.10am - 9.00am
Stability Report, May 2023
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Adrian Orr, Governor
Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade
Select
Immigration (Mass Arrivals) Amendment Bill
9.45am - 11.20am
Committee Room
6,
Peter McKenzie CNZM KC 9.45am - 9.50am
Lorna Johnson 9.50am - 9.55am James Barber 9.55am - 10.00am Community Law Centres o Aotearoa 10.05am - 10.15am Sue Moroney, Chief Executive
Jacob Baxter, Senior Immigration Lawyer
Rupert O’Brien, Law Reform Coordinator
English Language Partners New Zealand 10.15am - 10.25am Rachel O’Connor, Chief Exective
Arif Ali, Lower Hutt and Porirua Centre
Manager
Parliament
House
Migrants Against the Acceptable Standard of Health Aotearoa
Áine Kelly-Costello
10.35am -
10.45am
Samuel Buchanan 10.45am - 10.50am Marcus Graf 10.50am - 10.55am St Peter’s on Willis Social Justice Group 10.55am - 11.05am Gail E. Duncan, Chair
Office of Human Rights Proceedings 11.10am - 11.20am Michael Timmins, Director
Ross Franke,
Solicitor
Te Kahui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission
Eleanor Vermunt, Senior Legal Advisor Nera Tautau, Senior Human Rights Advisor Dr Kat Eghdamian, Lead Advisor EEO
11.20am -
11.30am
Matt Crawshaw and Jibril Mohammad 11.30am - 11.35am
Justice 9.30am - 12.30pm Room 2, Petition of Layba Zubair: Consent law Bowen House
10.10am - 10.20am
reform
Layba Zubair
Paulette Benton Greig
Kathryn McPhillips
Briefing into trends in youth crime 10.20am - 11.10am Dairy and Business Owners' Group 10.20am - 10.30am Sunny Kaushal, Chairperson
Billy Graham Youth Foundation 10.30am - 10.40am David Graham, CEO
Start Taranaki 10.40am - 10.50am Neville Phillips, Founder
Sam Galloway
Youth Pathways 10.50am - 11.00am Lee-Anne Savea, General Manager
Retail NZ 11.00am - 11.10am Greg Harford, Chief Executive
Aimie Hines, Manager Public Affairs and
Advice
Inquiry into the 2022 Local Elections 11.20am - 12.25pm electionz.com 11.20am - 11.40am Steve Kilpatrick, Managing Director
Warwick Lampp, Chief Returning Officer –
Business Development Manager
Waikato District Council 11.40am - 11.50am Mayor Jacqui Church
Tauranga City Council 11.50am - 12.00pm Councillor Bill Wasley
Making Everything Achievable 12.00pm - 12.10pm Kaye Maree Dunn, Kaiwhakahaere
Make It 16 12.10pm - 12.20pm Karen Anderson 12.20pm - 12.25pm
Primary Production
9.00am - 10.10am
Select
Petition of Tara Jackson: Petition to take steps to transition away from the use of animals in science
9.00am - 9.15am
Committee Room 3,
Parliament
New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society 9.00am - 9.10am Tara Jackson, Executive Director
Dr Jodi Salinsky 9.00am - 9.10am Dr Cindy Buckmaster 9.00am - 9.10am Briefing on Muka Tangata’s work plan 9.30am - 9.55am Muka Tangata Workforce Development Council 9.30am - 9.50am Jeremy Baker, Chief Executive
Paul Crick, member of the Muka Tangata
Council
Mitzi Austin, General Manager
Engagements and Partnerships
Justine Stephen, General Manager Skills
Leadership and Advice
House
Transport
and Infrastructure 9.00am - 10.35am
Select
Hearing with KiwiRail Holdings Limited regarding track evaluation car and impact on public transport in Wellington
10.15am - 10.35am
Committee Room 4,
Parliament
KiwiRail Holdings Limited 10.15am - 10.35am David McLean
Peter Reidy
House
Petitions
3.00pm - 3.10pm
Select
Petition of Maggie Ross: Provide funding for all schools to have gender-neutral bathrooms
Te Kāhui Tika Tangata—Human Rights Commission
Frances Everard, Senior Legal Adviser Taine Polkinghorne, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics Advisor
3.00pm - 3.10pm 3.00pm - 3.10pm