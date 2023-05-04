Letter In Response To Concerns About Allocating Funding To Transport Choices Projects

Simeon Brown MP wrote to us with concerns about the way funding allocations were determined for the Transport Choices Package (the Package).

We inquired into the process for allocating this funding. Based on our work, we have not seen anything to suggest that the process has been politicised to the benefit of one particular political party, or that other considerations have outweighed the merits of proposals for funding. All councils were made aware of the Package and given an opportunity to propose projects for funding. We have not seen any evidence that projects were received by Waka Kotahi directly from any MPs or outside the application process. Analysis about which projects should receive funding was done by officials at Waka Kotahi.

However, the language used in a letter from the Minister of Transport to Labour Party MPs about the Package risked a perception that the application process might not be fair or transparent. We encourage all ministers in a similar situation to act cautiously and in a manner that promotes the public’s trust in the integrity of New Zealand’s systems of government.

You can read our response to Simeon Brown MP on our website.

© Scoop Media

