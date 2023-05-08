Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Holding Young Offenders Accountable

Monday, 8 May 2023, 9:21 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It is past time for a change of attitude on youth crime. ACT's upcoming Real Change Alternative Budget will invest in youth justice facilities run by Corrections so youth offenders are held accountable for their actions,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The current system doesn’t work for anyone. Youth offenders are sent to a facility where they can simply walk straight out of, the ‘consequences’ for escaping is to be sent back to the same facility where they simply escape again. Nothing resembling real consequences is enforced.

“Frontline police officers tell me the current system is tag and release which takes up valuable time and saps morale. They arrest the same youths over and over again, sometimes just to return them to insecure facilities where the kid can escape out the back door while the police officers are filling out the paperwork at the front door.

“Youth offenders have escalated but the Government’s response hasn’t. How has New Zealand reached the point where kids think it is cool to smash up a store that a shopkeeper has worked hard for just for two moro bars.

“There needs to be escalating consequences. ACT has previously proposed instant penalties and ankle bracelets, now we’re making sure there are facilities run by Corrections available to hold offenders accountable.

“One of the purposes of Corrections is to rehabilitate. We expect these facilities would be the first time these offenders have had access to mental health support and rehabilitation within a stable environment in their lives.

“Some will say its cruel to lock youth offenders up. What’s truly cruel is for these offenders to face no consequences until they end up in adult prison.”

  • ACT’s Real Change Budget invests $677 million over the next 4 years on reducing youth crime by holding young offenders accountable and increasing resources available for children in care.
  • This includes $500 million on the construction of 200 new youth justice beds and approximately $44 million each year to operate these new beds. These beds will be under the control of the Department of Corrections and, once complete, will replace the approximately 160 youth justice spaces currently provided by Oranga Tamariki.
  • As a result, Oranga Tamariki will be able to redeploy these beds – suitably modified – and approximately $25 million a year to young people in state care.

“In just a few years Labour’s soft on crime approach has driven New Zealand to the point where filling up at the petrol station or grabbing a burger from a fast food restaurant are dangerous tasks. New Zealand can’t become a country where this becomes normal,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“In my previous career as a Youth Aid police officer I regularly dealt with troubled youth. It’s possible to turn their lives around, but they need to see that their actions have consequences and Youth Aid officers need the tools and support.

“Over the last two years, there has been a 465 per cent increase in ram raids, with 70 per cent of the offenders younger than 18.

“Frontline police are flat out, but the directives they receive are bewildering. They’re encouraged to not arrest people unless they have to, and they cannot enforce any consequences on youth criminals who are being caught committing crimes over and over again.

“It’s well past time for a change of values on crime. New Zealand can’t be allowed to reach a point where kids grow up thinking this is normal.

“ACT says if you can do the crime, you can cop the punishment. It’s time we got real about youth crime. ACT’s plan would mean real change, real consequences, and safer communities.”

 

ENDS

 

Media Contact: Simon Clarke (027 444 8676)

ACT New Zealand

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wilting Of The Greens


For a party that thinks global, the Greens have developed a habit of acting local, and by local I mean North Island, and by North Island I mean Auckland and thereabouts. Go back 15 years to the 2008 party list, and there were five South Island MPs in the top 15 on the Greens party list, and three in their top ten. In this year’s provisional list there is one only South Island candidate (Lan Pham) in the top ten, at number ten... More>>


 
 


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 