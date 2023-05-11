Mayor Ends Auckland State Of Emergency

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has ended the state of emergency declared over Auckland on May 9.

There are no weather watches or warnings in place for Auckland, but we may see squally showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the day. These will come in short bursts and may bring more lightning, strong wind gusts and a low risk of hail.

MetService advises that these thunderstorms and squally weather will decrease over the course of the day and into the evening.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone who contributed to this emergency response. Everything that could be done was done, or otherwise ready to go,” Mayor Brown said.

“Once again, we saw a fantastic community-led response and our elected members were hard at work on the ground.

“However, there is always room for improvement, and we will continue to learn the lessons from these severe weather events.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) and Auckland Council staff will continue to work with Aucklanders affected by the recent weather event, including welfare and the removal of flood-damaged goods. More than 95% of building inspections have been completed.

Remember to keep up to date with MetService forecasts. Take care on the roads and call 111 if your life or property is in danger. To report blocked stormwater drains, call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

