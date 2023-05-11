Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Regulations pave the way for first comprehensive digital Firearms Registry

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

With the release today of the Arms Amendment Regulations enabling New Zealand’s first comprehensive digital Firearms Registry, licence holders can now see how the new Registry will work, and what information they will need to begin providing from 24 June 2023.

Te Tari Pūreke - Firearms Safety Authority Executive Director, Angela Brazier, says most firearms owners will have up to five years to record all the firearms and other relevant arms items in their possession into the new Registry.

However, in some circumstances, licence holders will need to provide information for the Registry in a shorter timeframe than five years. For example, if they buy a firearm, that activity will require them to register that firearm as soon as is practicable, within 30 days; and register all remaining arms items in their possession within 30 days.

“The Registry will give licence holders more confidence when buying or selling firearms, as it will let them know if they are dealing with a current licence holder and if the firearm they are looking to buy has been reported stolen.” says Ms Brazier.

“There is no fee charged to register their firearms. The fastest and easiest way licence holders will be able to register when the new system activates on 24 June is through our website using the MyFirearms portal from our website homepage www.firearmssafetyauthority.govt.nz.

“People who can’t or prefer not to use the internet will be able to provide information over the telephone, through our call centre.”

Ms Brazier says Te Tari Pūreke will from today be sharing detailed information to the licenced firearms community about the operation of the Registry, and what they need to know. An advertising campaign will also shortly begin.

The Firearms Registry is being developed and rolled out in stages. For firearms dealers this means from 24 June, 2023, they will be required to record transactions with individual firearms licence holder at the time of sale, using the online Dealer Transaction form on the Te Tari Pūreke website.

However, the requirement for dealers to register all stock in the dealer’s possession and provide transfer information will come later; and ammunition sellers will continue to record ammunition sales to licence holders in their record books.

“We will be working closely with dealers over the coming weeks so they know what they will need to do from 24 June 2023,” says Ms Brazier.

“The Firearms community have told us that the security and privacy of personal information going into the new Registry is important to them. I want them to know that great effort and investment is going into the Firearms Registry to ensure that people’s information is protected at every step. The design and build of the Registry meets or exceeds Government security and privacy controls.”

