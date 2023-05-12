Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Disability Rights Commissioner Welcomed

Friday, 12 May 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Te Kahui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission warmly welcomes the announcement of Prudence Walker as the new Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner.

Appointed by Right Honourable Dame Helen Winkelmann, the Administrator of the Government, for five years commencing 19 June 2023 at the Commission, Walker’s role will be to promote and protect the rights of tāngata whaikaha and disabled New Zealanders. Te Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner is a position within the Human Rights Commission.

Walker replaces Paula Tesoriero, MNZM, who became Chief Executive of Whaikaha, Ministry of Disabled People in September 2022“

We are excited at this announcement for the Commission, disabled people and tāngata whaikaha,” says Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt. “Prudence is a highly regarded leader in the disability community, and as an advocate for disability rights. She brings in-depth understanding of the barriers facing disabled people.”

“Her experience working in areas where disability rights intersect with other human rights such as those of young disabled people and disabled migrants will be greatly appreciated in her new role.”

Hunt thanked Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo, Kaihautū Ōritenga Mahi Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner who has been acting Disability Rights Commissioner during the vacancy period.

The Commission has four commissioners: Paul Hunt, Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner; Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo, Kaihautū Ōritenga Mahi Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner; Meng Foon, Kaikōmihana Whakawhanaungatanga ā Iwi Race Relations Commissioner, and Kaihautū Tika Hauātanga Disability Rights Commissioner.

Image description: Prudence Walker smiling at camera while sitting in a mobility scooter with flowers and fountains in the background.

Link to announcement: https://www.justice.govt.nz/preview/47fa3e472ccb55f0/2b8106c0db223c48

Prudence Walker’s background

Ms Walker is currently the Chief Executive of the Disabled Persons Assembly (DPA) New Zealand. As a disabled and queer woman, she comes from a strong social justice perspective and is deeply committed to working to achieve equity for disabled people and marginalised populations. She also has a keen interest in intersecting identities and is an experienced facilitator with a specific history of working with young people, disabled people, and people who are migrants. Before her current role, she worked for 11 years for CCS Disability Action in a variety of roles, predominantly to do with disability leadership and rights. As a young person living with cancer, she was the National President of the organisation CanTeen. Ms Walker holds diplomas in Human Resource Management and Hospitality Management, as well as certificates in Te Reo Māori. She recently attended the Pacific Regional Conference on Disability representing DPA and their members.

