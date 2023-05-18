Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ECE Extension Green Win Nearly 10 Years In The Making

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is today celebrating Budget 2023 funding extending free ECE to two year olds.

“This is a big step for our littlest citizens. Early education is the foundation of a child’s learning journey. The Greens have been advocating for this extension since 2014. We are stoked it’s finally happening,” says Teanau Tuiono, the Green Party’s spokesperson for education.

“Extending 20 hours free ECE to two year olds makes as much sense today as it did back then. It will lift some of the childcare cost burden off families, and allow thousands more children to access the best possible start in life.

“A big part of that is ensuring that teachers are paid properly. I want to acknowledge the work of the NZEI who have been campaigning tirelessly for pay parity. My message to ECE providers is this: opt-in and pay your teachers fairly.

“The Green Party has always been clear that supporting early childhood education is one of the best investments a government can make - both for their tamariki and their community.

“If ever there was an example of how political choices impact people’s lives, this is it. This shows the real difference that having the Green Party both in parliament, and government, can make.

“The issues we campaign on aren’t just empty ideas and false promises. They are tangible things that will make a difference to people's lives. With more Green MPs we can continue to make change happen,” says Teanau Tuiono.

