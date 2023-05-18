Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget 2023 Response From Community Housing Aotearoa CEO Paul Gilberd

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

“The last five years has seen the sector work together, alongside government to build a solid baseline. Continued investment in public housing is welcome news and will enable better quality, long-term stable housing for all New Zealanders. We’re eager to continue to work together with the Government on the important role that Community Housing Providers play alongside Kāinga Ora in delivering against this plan.

“The Government’s continued investment gives headroom for new supply of critical housing stock to continue, and we’re very supportive of this. We’re particularly pleased to see the boost to Māori Housing and acknowledge the work of Te Matapihi. This has been a very effective programme and we know that when Māori thrive, we all do.

“The Affordable Housing Fund which was designed to support more affordable rental supply, however, has received overwhelming demand, and we need to continue to invest in this system to provide more flexible and innovative funding.”

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

