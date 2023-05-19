Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Education Budget Underwhelms

Friday, 19 May 2023, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Principals Federation

School principals were not bursting into song over the Government's Budget announcements for education.

"I am pleased to see extra investment in Early Childhood Education; that funding for school lunches will continue; and that there is new investment for Kura Kaupapa Maori and Maori medium schools", said Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF).

"Disappointingly, these positives were not balanced with investment to further lower the staff to student ratios, and address the critical shortage in specialist staff," she said.

Principals argue that the 3.5% increase to the operations grant would not even half way meet the cost of inflation and the funding allocated to roll growth should be a simple function of forward planning.

"There is nothing in the 2023 Budget to inspire and excite the schooling sector or boost their morale," said Otene. "I feel this is a lost opportunity to invest in what matters most for the future success of our country," she said. "That is - investment in our young people."

