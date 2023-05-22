Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Funding To Reduce Carbon Emissions Positive For Industry, Union Says

Monday, 22 May 2023, 12:17 pm
Press Release: E tu

E tū members working at the New Zealand Steel mill in Glenbrook have welcomed the Government’s offer to contribute funding for new electric furnaces to halve coal use at the site.

On Sunday, the Government announced it would be partially funding up to $140 million to reduce carbon emissions at Glenbrook, by replacing an existing steelmaking furnace and two of its four coal-fuelled furnaces.

It means half of the steel produced at the site would be made using electricity to recycle scrap metal, rather than producing new steel using coal and iron sands.

Site delegate Lester Udy says the announcement signals “exciting times” for workers and the company.

“New Zealand Steel contributes a lot to our communities and the area in general,” he says.

“Covid illustrated the importance of having industry in New Zealand, and a lot of other businesses benefit from the fact that we produce our own steel here.”

Lester says the move represents a solid strategy for reducing carbon emissions in the steel industry and is a positive step for all industry. But workers still need to be at the forefront, he says.

“The transition also needs to be a Just Transition for workers. It’s about finding new and different ways of production, while at the same time making sure workers keep their jobs.”

E tū Negotiation Specialist Joe Gallagher says the announcement is “huge” for the workforce and local community.

“Jobs at the Glenbrook steel mill are high-value jobs and critical to the community, so it’s really important that we support steel made in here in Aotearoa.

“The Government’s announcement is about protecting our local steel-making industry for the future by assisting in the transition to lower carbon steel production.

“It means that we’ll keep business here, rather than pushing it offshore.”

Joe says the funding could be a blueprint for other industries to transform to a low carbon model, which will mean they remain viable as the businesses transform in response to climate change.

However, he says, a Just Transition for workers will be needed, including reskilling or upskilling, so they are able to take on the new roles required as technology at the site changes.

This also includes working with suppliers and other businesses who will inevitably be affected.

“Unions need to work with Government and the company to create a Just Transition process that can be modified and adapted for other industries, so we are not able to only protect valuable industry but workers and their communities as well.”

Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel. The deal will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, will reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and will mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments.
The government contribution to the deal consists of $110 million in base funding, with the other $30 million taking the form of incentive payments... More>>



 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

