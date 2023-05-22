Budget 2023: Pasifika Futures Allocated $34.5 Million To Continue Serving Pacific Families

As the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for Pacific families, PFL will be allocated $34.5 million over the next four years. PFL Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, says the funding will allow the organisation to continue serving Pacific families across New Zealand through their partners.

PFL have been actively involved in responding to the needs of Pacific families, including support during times of emergency, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the recent Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Pasifika Futures is pleased to have the amazing work of our families and partners recognised in the Budget 2023 announcement made last week.

"The allocation to Pasifika Futures of $34.5 million over the next 4 years enables us to recognise the considerable cost pressure that partners are currently under in trying to maintain and deliver support to families and the need to continue to expand the Pasifika Futures Whānau Ora model across Pacific communities."

In a recent press release, Minister for Whānau Ora, Hon. Peeni Henare, shares the significance of strengthening the Whānau Ora model.

“Expanding the reach of Whānau Ora and strengthening the system will mean more whānau are supported to identify their aspirations and achieve their goals.

“Improving outcomes for whānau improves outcomes for all of Aotearoa."

PFL Board Chair, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM, echoes the importance of the Whānau Ora model.

"It is clear that the past 3 years have demonstrated that the Pasifika Futures Whānau Ora model works well for families with our partners delivering 152,958 well-being outcomes over the past 9 years.

We thank Hon. Minister Henare for his encouragement and ongoing support and Te Puni Kōkiri for the work that has underpinned this announcement."

