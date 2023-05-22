Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget 2023: Pasifika Futures Allocated $34.5 Million To Continue Serving Pacific Families

Monday, 22 May 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

As the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for Pacific families, PFL will be allocated $34.5 million over the next four years. PFL Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, says the funding will allow the organisation to continue serving Pacific families across New Zealand through their partners.

PFL have been actively involved in responding to the needs of Pacific families, including support during times of emergency, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the recent Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Pasifika Futures is pleased to have the amazing work of our families and partners recognised in the Budget 2023 announcement made last week.

"The allocation to Pasifika Futures of $34.5 million over the next 4 years enables us to recognise the considerable cost pressure that partners are currently under in trying to maintain and deliver support to families and the need to continue to expand the Pasifika Futures Whānau Ora model across Pacific communities."

In a recent press release, Minister for Whānau Ora, Hon. Peeni Henare, shares the significance of strengthening the Whānau Ora model.

“Expanding the reach of Whānau Ora and strengthening the system will mean more whānau are supported to identify their aspirations and achieve their goals.

“Improving outcomes for whānau improves outcomes for all of Aotearoa."

PFL Board Chair, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM, echoes the importance of the Whānau Ora model.

"It is clear that the past 3 years have demonstrated that the Pasifika Futures Whānau Ora model works well for families with our partners delivering 152,958 well-being outcomes over the past 9 years.

We thank Hon. Minister Henare for his encouragement and ongoing support and Te Puni Kōkiri for the work that has underpinned this announcement."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel. The deal will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, will reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and will mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments.
The government contribution to the deal consists of $110 million in base funding, with the other $30 million taking the form of incentive payments... More>>



 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 