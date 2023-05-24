Here’s Why You Should Let Your Kids Join A Climate Strike

I must admit, when the first climate strike occurred in 2019, I was hesitant to go. My school attendance was the most important thing in my life, and I was so scared to give it up. And really, how much difference can a group of students striking make? Turns out, a lot.

Young people are among those who will be most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Recent extreme weather events all around the motu have indicated this isn't just an isolated extreme series of weather events. Our climate is changing, and we are struggling to keep up with it. Your kids, your grandkids, and the rangatahi of your community will be the ones inheriting this earth. Is this the legacy you want to leave them with?

Aotearoa Climate Strikes Coalition will be leading strikes all over the country this Friday to help ensure a better future for all. I encourage you to not just go along and attend if you can, but also to allow and encourage your tamariki to go. Safety of protesters is at the heart of the decision making for these protests, and every strike will have experienced volunteers, marshals and first aiders, meaning that this is a safe environment for driving change for future generations.

Empowering tomorrow’s leaders to make a difference today is a strong part of the Aotearoa Climate Strike Coalition’s kaupapa. Two of our demands for the strike are to make the voting age 16, and to ensure te Tiriti centred climate justice. Both these actions will enable the people of this land to help create the best future for us. Since these demands directly impact young people, it is important that they feel supported to attend. The other demands for the strike are relating to reducing emissions and making a transition to regenerative farming (or farming for the future). When we take care of Papatūānuku, she can continue to take care of us. This is crucial for building the best planet for future generations.

Participating in social action (such as attending climate strikes) offers educational benefits. Even NZQA agrees this, as there is an achievement standard centring around describing personal involvement in social actions aiming to influence policy change (AS91599, for any educators keen to get their students completing this). Students have a democratic right to protest, and should be able to exercise this to help get the best future for themselves. An additional benefit of participating in a climate strike is the feeling of purpose and belonging felt. The skills of Participating and Contributing and Relating to Others, which are both skills students learn as part of the 5 key competencies, are strengthened through strike participation due to the sense of purpose and belonging it instils.

I accept that everyone may not agree with me here. For many older students, a day of teaching is incredibly valuable. However, sacrificing one day of school can help prevent the disruption caused by climate change (such as closing of schools regularly due to patterns of extreme weather). I encourage you to let your tamariki go to one of these strikes, and to head to one yourself in your lunch break. Together, we can make meaningful climate action.

To find out where your nearest strike is, follow the School Strike 4 Climate Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/schoolstrike4climatenz/events

ENDS

Kay Stodart is a student and climate strike organiser.

She can be contacted at kaelastodart@gmail.com or call 028 424 0160.

