Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Staffing And Workforce Resourcing Biggest Issue Facing General Practices Says ProCare

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

ProCare’s recent workforce survey reflects the sentiment felt across the industry – staff shortages and workforce resourcing issues are putting immense pressure on medical professionals trying to keep the community healthy.

The top three issues raised in ProCare’s survey of general practices were:

  1. Staffing and workforce resourcing issues
  2. Meeting the needs and demands of patients
  3. Having access to sufficient funding.

The top issue (staffing and workforce resourcing) was the same as ProCare’s previous survey in July 2021, however, previously patient demands and funding were third and fourth respectively.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO says; “ProCare’s survey highlighted key issues in healthcare that we have been trying to tackle for some time now. We have been lobbying hard on nurse pay parity, more funding for our practices, high needs patients, and fast-tracking residency for key healthcare workers.

“We are pleased to see a $44 million funding boost for primary, rural and community care has been announced, and 32 new health sector roles were added to the Straight to Residence pathway of the Green List.”

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare has seen first-hand the pressures on healthcare workers, “The workforce issues combined with the complex needs of our communities means our healthcare staff are feeling overwhelmed and unsure about how they will cope with the looming winter. We are hopeful the recent funding announcements and path to residency will ease some of this burden, but there is more work to be done.

“That fact that staffing and workforce resources comes top of the list isn’t really a surprise, and in fact it echoes the recent Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) 2022 Workforce Survey highlighting 79% of those surveyed rated themselves as burnt out to some degree. Alongside this, 37% said they intend to retire in the next five years*.

“With more than a third of GPs looking to retire in the short term, this raises concerns for an already stretched workforce that more GPs will be retiring than new ones coming into the profession,” concludes Dr Moffitt.

Recently, Te Whatu Ora has been looking closely at nurse pay parity in primary care, however general practices need certainty on what this might look going forward and urgency in the decision making in order to help secure their nursing workforce for another year.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


Government: PM Concludes Pacific Visit & Intends To Visit India

Chris Hipkins has concluded a series of successful meetings with Pacific region leaders in Papua New Guinea and secured constructive bilateral discussions with Narendra Modi of India. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 