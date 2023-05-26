The Well Being Budget Of 2023 Is Certainly Not For Unborn Children!

The government is providing an estimated $13 million in its “Wellbeing Budget 2023, Support for today, building for tomorrow”, budget, to fund the killing of an anticipated 13 000 unwanted unborn children as a “health service” in the coming 12 months.

Right to Life asks whose well being does the Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins actually have in mind? How is he promoting the wellbeing of the next generation by allowing one in five of our unborn children to be violently murdered, poisoned, sucked from their mother’s womb or bring brutally dismembered and their human remains being sent to the local landfill as medical waste?

Right to Life commends the government for its objective of reducing child poverty. Jan Tinetti is the Minister of Child Poverty Reduction. Her aim is to help achieve a significant and sustained reduction in child poverty and to improve the wellbeing of children and young people in New Zealand. It is encouraging that the government has given priority in this budget to reducing child poverty.

Why then does the government not recognise that the greatest poverty that can be inflicted on a child is for him or her to be violently deprived of their life before he or she is born?

As the previous Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern was the architect of the Abortion Legislation Act 2020, which greatly facilitated the killing of the unborn as a so-called “health service”. Why does the government not accept responsibility for this poverty inflicted on the unborn?

The government’s expenditure on health has exploded from $76 billion in 2017 to $137 billion by June 2024 to promote public health and to protect the lives of New Zealanders. It is a great injustice and a crime against humanity that the government should provide an estimated $13 million to pay for the murder of more than 13 000 young New Zealanders before they are born. Abortion was declared a core health service in 1977 by a National government with unlimited funding support and no waiting lists

Taxpayers have a moral duty to pay their taxes for health services which protect life and promote health. We do not have any moral duty however, to fund the murder of the innocent!

We in fact have a moral duty to oppose, with all our strength, the killing of the innocent and the wounding of their mothers, who may later suffer a lifetime of grief and sorrow.

Abortion is not a “health service”. The government claims that the killing of the unborn is “a reproductive choice for women” and yet it refuses to allow taxpayers the right to choose not to fund the killing.

When is the government going to cease funding the killing of the innocent?

When is it going to cease pretending that it is a “health service” and when is the government going to stop using our taxes to fund the killing of the innocent?

© Scoop Media

