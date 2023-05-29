Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Clings To Ambulance At The Bottom Of The Cliff Approach To Health

Monday, 29 May 2023, 10:51 am
Press Release: NZ Chiropractors Association

The New Zealand Chiropractors’ Association is warning that the Government’s winter preparedness plan is a continuation of its ambulance at the bottom of the cliff approach to healthcare

Chiropractor and NZCA spokesperson Dr Jenna Duehr says: ‘Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced a winter preparedness plan outlining 24 steps aimed at reducing pressure on the public health system this winter. We’re very disappointed that once again the Minister makes no mention of any measures to improve or boost the overall health of New Zealanders. The Ministry of Health continues to cling to the ‘ambulance at the bottom of the cliff’ approach to healthcare.’

Dr Jenna Duehr explains: `These 24 steps are simply shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic. There is no focus on the creation and maintenance of good health by encouraging better diet, exercise, supplementation, hydration and healthy sleep patterns (and of course chiropractic care). When we have a severely strained public health system the NZCA strongly believes the country should develop a more robust, patient-centred, preventative and wellness focused model. By changing the focus from a ‘fix-it’ model to a ‘change-and-maintain-it’ model, involving all health care disciplines, New Zealand can deliver better sustainable healthcare outcomes, less illness, improved return-to-work timeframes and less pressure on an already beleaguered economy.’

The NZCA consistently advocates for better movement, nutrition, hydration, and spinal care as vital ways to maximise wellness and recovery. Our focus is on helping promote wellness and enhancing the body’s ability to maintain and heal itself. The evidence is clear that chiropractors can play an important role in evidence-based, people-centred, interprofessional and collaborative care.

Dr Jenna Duehr adds: ‘Crucial to changing behaviour and improving delivery of effective care are system changes that integrate and support health professionals from diverse disciplines and care settings to provide patients with consistent messages about mechanisms, causes, prognosis and natural history of their conditions, as well as the benefits of physical activity and exercise. Chiropractors are ideally placed to play a pivotal role in this development.

‘Chiropractic care can include different forms of spinal manipulation, commonly known as adjustments, but it is a myth that it involves cracking bones. What is different though, is that unlike the typical medical remedies, we do not have to resort to anti-inflammatory medications, opioids, spinal fusions, and epidural steroid injections to provide pain relief for our clients. Increasingly with the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States, the medical community there is looking at better non-addictive treatments. It is time that the New Zealand health system caught up.’

The NZCA has launched a public website (https://chiropracticnz.org), to prevent pain and disability by addressing spinal problems and engaging in physical activity.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Chiropractors Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On America’s Plunge Into Religious Extremism

Yikes. If either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron De Santis win next year’s presidential contest with Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest nuclear arsenal will be beholden to millions of voters who expect Armageddon to occur during their lifetimes. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is being led by people calling for a militant form of Christian nationalism, or even a full-blown Christian theocracy. More>>



 
 

Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>


Government: 8% Pay Boost For GPs & Community Nurses

About 6,100 more GPs, community nurses, and kaiāwhina will be eligible for pay rises of 8% on average to reduce pay disparities with nurses in hospitals. More>>


NZ Council Of Trade Unions: National’s Tax Plan Blows Out To $8.2 Billion

The cost of the National Party’s promised changes to tax thresholds has blown out to a total of $8.2 billion over four years, according to Council of Trade Unions. More>>


National Party: Measles Campaign Cost $1,300 Per Person

The Auditor General has confirmed Labour’s botched measles catch-up campaign lacked targets and did not achieve its goals, says Health Spokesperson Shane Reti. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 