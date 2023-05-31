Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A Call For Allies To ‘Sweat With Pride’ During International Pride Month

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: Burnett Foundation Aotearoa

This June, hundreds of passionate Kiwis will once again be moving for at least 21 minutes a day to support Rainbow people across Aotearoa.

Sweat with Pride is an annual fundraiser by Burnett Foundation Aotearoa (formerly the New Zealand AIDS Foundation) to improve the mental and physical health of the Rainbow communities of Aotearoa.

Rainbow people are more likely to experience worse mental and physical health outcomes in comparison to their heterosexual and cis-gendered peers. The money raised will help fund services and projects in partnership with RainbowYOUTH, OutLine, and Tīwhanawhana.

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa Chief Executive Joe Rich says that sign-ups for the month-long fundraiser are already higher than last year but there is still room for more ‘Sweaty Bettys’ to join.

“This is our biggest peer to peer fundraiser event of the year, and we need support from the community now as much as ever before,

“We have seen a rise in hate comments against our Rainbow communities across our channels in recent months and this is an opportunity for allies to step up and help fund services that can change a Rainbow person’s life.”

The fundraiser is also an opportunity for those wanting to stay active throughout the winter months to get a little motivation to look after their own health.

“We know that regular physical activity is good for both mental and physical health, so it’s a win-win for those that participate and for those that will benefit from these services,” says Mr. Rich.

Sweat with Pride has partnered with generous sponsors to provide fundraisers with fantastic rewards to keep them motivated throughout the month of June.

Workplaces and individuals from all around the country have already signed up and began raising funds but it’s not too late for those wanting to get involved. Just visit www.sweatwithpride.com to sign up and start sweating.

 

