Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party At Parliament Today

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party is pleased to announce that co Leaders Michael Appleby and Maki Herbert will be leading the Party in the 2023 Election.

Michael Appleby will be standing again in his electorate of Wellington Central and Maki Herbert will be standing in the Māori electorate of Te Tai Tokerau.

“Unfortunately, the job is not done yet and we are here to correct the injustice of cannabis prohibition perpetuating continuous harm to a significant sector of our society” states Michael Appleby. And in the words of former Prime Minister Helen Clark “Prohibiting something that over 80% of New Zealanders are likely to consume in their lifetime is pretty ridiculous”.

Michael Appleby will be at parliament today meeting with Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for Tauranga Christopher Coker and other long-time advocates for cannabis law reform Dakta Green and Gary Chiles to voice our protest at the continued criminalisation of people who choose to use cannabis recreationally.

© Scoop Media

