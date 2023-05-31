Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party At Parliament Today
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party
The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party is pleased to
announce that co Leaders Michael Appleby and Maki Herbert
will be leading the Party in the 2023
Election.
Michael Appleby will be standing again in
his electorate of Wellington Central and Maki Herbert will
be standing in the Māori electorate of Te Tai
Tokerau.
“Unfortunately, the job is not done yet and
we are here to correct the injustice of cannabis prohibition
perpetuating continuous harm to a significant sector of our
society” states Michael Appleby. And in the words of
former Prime Minister Helen Clark “Prohibiting something
that over 80% of New Zealanders are likely to consume in
their lifetime is pretty ridiculous”.
Michael
Appleby will be at parliament today meeting with Aotearoa
Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for Tauranga Christopher
Coker and other long-time advocates for cannabis law reform
Dakta Green and Gary Chiles to voice our protest at the
continued criminalisation of people who choose to use
cannabis
recreationally.
