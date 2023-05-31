Auditor-General's Report On Supporting Improved Outcomes For Māori To Be Published 1 June

The Auditor-General intends to publish the following report this Thursday, 1 June:

Four initiatives supporting improved outcomes for Māori

We have more information about this report on our website. You will be sent a link to this report shortly after it’s been published, which is expected to be just after 2pm.

