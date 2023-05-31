Message Of Condolence For The Passing Of HRH Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Government House
His Excellency Dr Davies and I wish to extend our deepest
condolences to His Majesty King Tupou VI and the Tongan
Royal Family following the recent passing of Princess Mele
Siu'ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili. Her Royal Highness
committed her life to the service of her country and people,
and remained always a staunch advocate for those causes
closest to her heart, including the rights of women and the
preservation of Tongan culture. Our thoughts are with
Princess Mele’s family and the people of Tonga at this
very sad time.
The Rt Hon Dame Cindy
Kiro
