"Animals Deserve Respect" - National Animal Rights Day This Sunday

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

This Sunday, 4 June, Wellington and Christchurch will join over 300 cities worldwide in observing the National Animal Rights Day.

The events remember the billions of animals who lose their lives each year due to human actions, and acknowledge the advancements made to end the suffering of animals. All are welcome to participate.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton will speak at the event in Wellington and says animals deserve respect in Aotearoa.

"Animals should be treated with compassion, and it is our responsibility as a society to protect their rights," says Ashton.

"We have made some progress, like the ban on battery cages and live export by sea, but there is still work to do."

National Animal Rights Day NZ aims to shed light on the staggering numbers of animals that suffer each year in Aotearoa. An average of 160 million farmed land animals are killed annually, not including wild-caught sea life or intensively farmed aquatic animals.

In line with the spirit of National Animal Rights Day, SAFE is advocating for the establishment of a Commissioner for Animals.

"Animals’ needs are being neglected across the board in Aotearoa. This is why they need fair representation in Government to ensure their legal rights are protected. A Commissioner for Animals would give animals a voice at the highest level."

