Heather Te-Au Skipworth To Stand In The General Seat Of Tukituki For Te Pāti Māori
Friday, 2 June 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori
Today, President of Te Pāti Māori, John Tamihere has
confirmed that Heather Te-Au Skipworth will stand for Te
Pāti Māori in the Tukituki electorate this
election.
Heather Te-Au Skipworth was previously
confirmed as the candidate for the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate
and recently decided to step aside to allow her cousin Meka
Whaitiri to run for the seat instead.
“Choosing to
stand in Tukituki was a no brainer for me as I was born in
Hastings and raised in Pakipaki. The people here know me;
they know I am a hard worker, and they also know of the
IRONMĀORI kaupapa I created and how it has helped change
and save thousands of people’s lives.” Said Te-Au
Skipworth.
“Tukituki sits inside the Ikaroa-Rawhiti
electorate, so it means Meka and I can support each other on
the campaign trail. I am looking forward to working with
her, particularly in advocating for our whānau who are
still wearing the impacts of the Cyclone and ensuring that
the Government hears our voices loud and
clear.”
