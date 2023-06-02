Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Heather Te-Au Skipworth To Stand In The General Seat Of Tukituki For Te Pāti Māori

Friday, 2 June 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Today, President of Te Pāti Māori, John Tamihere has confirmed that Heather Te-Au Skipworth will stand for Te Pāti Māori in the Tukituki electorate this election.

Heather Te-Au Skipworth was previously confirmed as the candidate for the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate and recently decided to step aside to allow her cousin Meka Whaitiri to run for the seat instead.

“Choosing to stand in Tukituki was a no brainer for me as I was born in Hastings and raised in Pakipaki. The people here know me; they know I am a hard worker, and they also know of the IRONMĀORI kaupapa I created and how it has helped change and save thousands of people’s lives.” Said Te-Au Skipworth.

“Tukituki sits inside the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate, so it means Meka and I can support each other on the campaign trail. I am looking forward to working with her, particularly in advocating for our whānau who are still wearing the impacts of the Cyclone and ensuring that the Government hears our voices loud and clear.”

Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments.

Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: 1,800 Additional Frontline Police

With the addition of 1,800 extra police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 Kiwis, compared with one for every 544 in 2017. More>>


Government: Supporting Councils In Cyclone & Flood Affected Regions

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

