Heather Te-Au Skipworth To Stand In The General Seat Of Tukituki For Te Pāti Māori

Today, President of Te Pāti Māori, John Tamihere has confirmed that Heather Te-Au Skipworth will stand for Te Pāti Māori in the Tukituki electorate this election.

Heather Te-Au Skipworth was previously confirmed as the candidate for the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate and recently decided to step aside to allow her cousin Meka Whaitiri to run for the seat instead.

“Choosing to stand in Tukituki was a no brainer for me as I was born in Hastings and raised in Pakipaki. The people here know me; they know I am a hard worker, and they also know of the IRONMĀORI kaupapa I created and how it has helped change and save thousands of people’s lives.” Said Te-Au Skipworth.

“Tukituki sits inside the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate, so it means Meka and I can support each other on the campaign trail. I am looking forward to working with her, particularly in advocating for our whānau who are still wearing the impacts of the Cyclone and ensuring that the Government hears our voices loud and clear.”

© Scoop Media

