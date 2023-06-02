Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ECC Withdraws Pay Parity Legal Action After Significant Early Learning Investment Promise In Budget 2023

Friday, 2 June 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Education

Budget 2023’s promise of significant additional ECE funding has the potential to help many centres avoid financial unviability and hardship, as long as the current 20-hours conditions are kept, prompting the Early Childhood Council to withdraw its urgent legal action.

“Taking legal action sent the Government a clear message – we will hold you to account. The sector will not sit by as it pushes through questionable policies,” said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

“The new early learning investment promised in Budget 2023 means a key ground underpinning our legal action is set to be addressed. Now, it’s up to the government to deliver and provide services with funding conditions that allows them to fully utilise this investment.

“We’ll closely monitor progress - until the Government’s Pay Parity approach actually changes and the conditions that incentivise centres to employ teachers on lower salary steps and sacrifice ratios are removed.”

“Potentially, this pressure could start reducing from March 2024 if Labour’s 20 Hours ECE extension comes into effect with the right conditions. However, that’s cold comfort for centres struggling to stay afloat right now,” said Simon Laube.

The ECC’s focus is now on encouraging members to make submissions on the Pay Parity consultation which closes on Tuesday 6 June, lobbying Government to find a way to address the gap between teacher wage costs and the funding received by centres, and confronting the potential major risks to 20 Hours ECE that recently surprised the sector in Budget 2023.

“We sincerely hope the Government has got the message about respecting the sector, and giving us the tools to model proposed funding changes ourselves. Work with us, and don’t assume all centres are the same,” said Simon Laube.

“It’s not OK for politicians and officials in Wellington to determine which centres will fail through opaque workings, and for parents to find out the hard way when the community group or business owner providing early learning for their child can no longer afford to cover centre costs and has to close.”

ECC took Pay Parity legal action against the Ministry and Minister of Education in March 2023, where it alleged the early learning teacher Pay Parity initiatives breached the right to freedom from discrimination for older female teachers under the Human Rights and New Zealand Bill of Rights Acts, and that the funding gap between higher salary steps centres have to pay teachers, and Ministry of Education funding, was irrational and unreasonable.

Parties agreed to cover their own legal costs incurred.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Early Childhood Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Private Profits Are Driving Defence Spending

Speak of the devil. The Australian website Crikey has just launched an investigative series about the notorious lobbying firm Crosby Textor, or C/T as it now prefers to be called. It transpires that two clients of C/T’s American subsidiary will benefit greatly from the AUKUS defence pact between the US, the UK, and Australia... More>>



 
 

Government: 1,800 Additional Frontline Police

With the addition of 1,800 extra police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 Kiwis, compared with one for every 544 in 2017. More>>


Government: Supporting Councils In Cyclone & Flood Affected Regions

The Government will enter into a funding arrangement with councils in cyclone and flood affected regions to support them to offer a voluntary buyout for owners of Category 3 designated residential properties. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next ‘giant leap’ in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 