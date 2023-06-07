Have Your Say On Extended Trading Hours For On-licensed And Club-licensed Premises During The 2023 Rugby World Cup

The Chairperson of the Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Rugby World Cup 2023 Extended Trading Hours) Amendment Bill.

The 2023 men’s Rugby World Cup will take place from 9 September 2023 to 29 October 2023. As the games will be played in France, time zone differences mean many games will be broadcast outside the maximum licensed trading hours in New Zealand.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Rugby World Cup 2023 Extended Trading Hours) Amendment Bill would make temporary amendments to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012. The bill would amend the Act so that eligible licensees would not have to apply for a special license to televise the men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 games that fall outside their licensed trading hours.

The amendments in this bill would be in force only until the end of the men’s Rugby World Cup 2023.

Similar amendments were made to the Act in preparation for the 2015 and 2019 men’s Rugby World Cups.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday 14 June 2023.

