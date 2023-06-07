Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Employment Relations (Extended Time For Personal Grievance For Sexual Harassment) Amendment Bill Passes

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 9:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

A Bill to better support the victims of sexual harassment by extending the period of a personal grievance for sexual harassment from 90 days to 12 months has passed the House, says Labour List MP Marja Lubeck.

“This bill will ensure employees have time to process what has happened to them before deciding to come forward and proceed in a manner which best suits them – and their family,” says Marja Lubeck.

This change amends section 114 of the Employment Relation Act to extend the period of a personal grievance for sexual harassment from 90 days to 12 months.

“I’m pleased we are continuing to build on the significant progress being made towards the Government’s goal of eliminating family violence and sexual violence,

“Everyone has the right to feel safe at work and it is important employees have time to consider what has occurred and feel safe to raise it with others,

“Coming forward to report sexual harassment can be difficult, and it is common for victims of sexual harassment to wait a long time before coming forward.”

“All people, especially women should be able to live free from the fear of violence and access the support they need when they need it.”

“This is small but important change I’m pleased to see pass. I want to acknowledge my good friend and colleague Dr Deborah Russell for shepherding this bill through the House previously,” says Marja Lubeck.

