National will end ban on GE and GM to benefit NZ

Sunday, 11 June 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture and health science, National’s Science, Innovation, and Technology spokesperson Judith Collins says.

“New Zealand can be a world leader in reducing agricultural emissions and benefit from other innovations in health, nutrition and the environment with gene technology rules that are fit-for-purpose,” says Ms Collins.

“Gene technology is being used around the world to treat cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and blood disorders. It is also being used to combat climate change and protect the natural environment.

“It has been used in New Zealand laboratories since the 1970s, but restrictive rules, drafted in the 1990s, make research outside the lab all but impossible. This means our scientists must head overseas to conduct further research.

“A National government will make New Zealand’s biotechnology rules fit for purpose so we can benefit from the huge advances in gene technology which will help grow the economy, reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, and afford the public services New Zealanders deserve.

“Like Australia, National will introduce a biotechnology regulator to make evidence-based decisions following public feedback. The regulator’s role will be to protect human health and the natural environment and manage ethical concerns while allowing New Zealanders to access the benefits of advanced biotechnology. In New Zealand, human embryonic GE or GM would not be authorised.

National’s Harnessing Biotech Plan will:

  • End the effective ban on gene editing (GE) and genetic modification (GM) in New Zealand.
  • Create a dedicated regulator to ensure safe and ethical use of biotechnology.
  • Streamline approvals for trials and use of non-GE/GM biotech in line with other OECD countries.

“New Zealand has already created genetically modified grasses in labs which would significantly reduce our agricultural emissions, but our restrictive, outdated rules currently mean no GE crops can be grown in New Zealand. GE crops can also be used to resist pests without the use of pesticides, keeping waterways clean.

“GE has the potential to deliver vast benefits for human health. Recently a 13-year-old in London was cured of cancer using GE.

“New Zealand is at risk of being left behind with Australia and most of the European Union having safely embraced gene technology. A National government will enable New Zealand to responsibly open access to the benefits of gene technology.”

Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

