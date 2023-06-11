Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ambitious Green Party Plan To Lift Incomes And End Poverty Welcomed By Unions

Sunday, 11 June 2023, 7:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Green Party’s bold income and tax policy unveiled today could have a significant impact on the wellbeing of millions of Kiwis, says the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

“Working families and students would receive the support they deserve, particularly during these challenging times, if this policy was implemented,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“Unions have been saying for a long time the burden of tax falls unfairly and heavily on many working people because the wealthy are not paying their fair share. It’s one reason inequality persists in this country.

“Under this policy with a wealth tax, and higher income tax rate, the tax system would be rebalanced in favour of working families.

“A basic guaranteed income outlined in the plan, would also mean many New Zealanders would no longer depend on food banks and handouts to get by every week. That would be a game changer.

“If we want to end poverty and tackle inequality, we desperately need policies like these.

“As New Zealanders, we pride ourselves as on our international reputation. But in reality, too
many working people and many others still struggle to get by.

“This policy which includes a lift in the company tax rate, would also provide government with the revenue uplift it needs to better support our essential social services like health and education. It would also help governments move faster on the critical infrastructure investments we urgently need to meet our climate challenges.

“While this is a bold policy, it’s not enough on its own. More also needs to be done to lift productivity and wages across the economy. Fair Pay Agreements must remain part of that solution for any future government truly committed to improving living standards and reducing inequality.

“We applaud the Green Party for the ambition of this policy and hope other political parties heed its fundamental message that we must rebalance our tax system to help end poverty and better support working New Zealanders,” said Richard Wagstaff.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

