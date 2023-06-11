Coalition Of Chaos Wants Massive Tax Grab

The Greens’ massive tax grab announced today is fairy-tale economics, and shows exactly what Kiwis can expect from a Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori coalition after the election, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“Marama Davidson and James Shaw are proposing one of the highest wealth taxes in the world. It would gut the country of investment and opportunity as businesses flee offshore or simply shut up shop.

“You can’t tax your way to a stronger economy. And it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, solve the cost of living crisis and afford the public services that all Kiwis deserve.

“New Zealand already has a benefit system that provides a safety net for people who fall on hard times. Marama Davidson’s policy simply increases benefits by up to 31 per cent – to be paid for by a massive tax grab on productive assets.

“The best way out of poverty is paid work. National will provide targeted support to get young people off welfare and into work – but if they don’t play ball, they will face sanctions. The welfare system needs to support and incentivise people into work – not trap people in a cycle of dependence.

“National has a plan to grow the economy and lift incomes by stopping wasteful spending, encouraging investment and innovation, and delivering tax relief to hard-working Kiwis. That includes FamilyBoost – a childcare tax credit worth up to $75 per week for families earning less than $180,000.

“This massive tax grab by the Greens is exactly what the country doesn’t need – but unfortunately it is exactly what Kiwis can expect from a Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori Coalition of Chaos.”

© Scoop Media

