Coalition Of Chaos Wants Massive Tax Grab

Sunday, 11 June 2023, 7:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Greens’ massive tax grab announced today is fairy-tale economics, and shows exactly what Kiwis can expect from a Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori coalition after the election, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“Marama Davidson and James Shaw are proposing one of the highest wealth taxes in the world. It would gut the country of investment and opportunity as businesses flee offshore or simply shut up shop.

“You can’t tax your way to a stronger economy. And it is only through a strong economy that we can lift incomes, solve the cost of living crisis and afford the public services that all Kiwis deserve.

“New Zealand already has a benefit system that provides a safety net for people who fall on hard times. Marama Davidson’s policy simply increases benefits by up to 31 per cent – to be paid for by a massive tax grab on productive assets.

“The best way out of poverty is paid work. National will provide targeted support to get young people off welfare and into work – but if they don’t play ball, they will face sanctions. The welfare system needs to support and incentivise people into work – not trap people in a cycle of dependence.

“National has a plan to grow the economy and lift incomes by stopping wasteful spending, encouraging investment and innovation, and delivering tax relief to hard-working Kiwis. That includes FamilyBoost – a childcare tax credit worth up to $75 per week for families earning less than $180,000.

“This massive tax grab by the Greens is exactly what the country doesn’t need – but unfortunately it is exactly what Kiwis can expect from a Labour-Greens-Te Pāti Māori Coalition of Chaos.”

Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

