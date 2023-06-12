NZ: Agriculture Emissions Delay Would Be A Reprieve But Still Lacks Science-led Understanding Of Biogenic Methane

“Although National’s announcement that they will delay agriculture emissions pricing until 2030 is a welcome improvement to the current Government’s plan, Groundswell NZ remains committed to the position that there should be no emissions tax on any food production,” Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie says.

“Food producers are already part of the Emissions Trading Scheme as we pay the tax on all commodities the same as everyone else and we are already taxed on emissions generated from production machinery as well.

“We continue to urge both the Government and Opposition to look into the science around biogenic methane and to take more science-led nuanced approaches to assessing greenhouse gases. Food producers should not be punished by a system that is a hammer seeing everything as a nail.”

© Scoop Media

