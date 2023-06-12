NZ: Agriculture Emissions Delay Would Be A Reprieve But Still Lacks Science-led Understanding Of Biogenic Methane
Monday, 12 June 2023, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Groundswell NZ
“Although National’s announcement that they will
delay agriculture emissions pricing until 2030 is a welcome
improvement to the current Government’s plan, Groundswell
NZ remains committed to the position that there should be no
emissions tax on any food production,” Groundswell NZ
co-founder Bryce McKenzie says.
“Food producers are
already part of the Emissions Trading Scheme as we pay the
tax on all commodities the same as everyone else and we are
already taxed on emissions generated from production
machinery as well.
“We continue to urge both the
Government and Opposition to look into the science around
biogenic methane and to take more science-led nuanced
approaches to assessing greenhouse gases. Food producers
should not be punished by a system that is a hammer seeing
everything as a
nail.”
© Scoop Media
