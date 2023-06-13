International Migration: April 2023

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the year ended April 2023 compared with the year ended April 2022 were:

migrant arrivals: 171,800 (± 1,700), up 208 percent

migrant departures: 99,500 (± 1,100), up 33 percent

annual net migration: gain of 72,300 (± 1,800), compared with a net loss of 19,300 (± 100).



The 171,800 migrant arrivals for the April 2023 year are above the long-term average of 119,000 for April years (pre-COVID 2002–2019).

The 99,500 migrant departures for the April 2023 year are above the long-term average of 91,500 for April years (pre-COVID 2002–2019).

