International Migration: April 2023
Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
International migration statistics give the latest
outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes
estimates of migrants entering or leaving New
Zealand.
Key facts
Annual
migration
Provisional estimates for the year ended
April 2023 compared with the year ended April 2022
were:
- migrant arrivals: 171,800 (± 1,700), up
208 percent
- migrant departures: 99,500 (± 1,100),
up 33 percent
- annual net migration: gain of 72,300
(± 1,800), compared with a net loss of 19,300 (±
100).
The 171,800 migrant arrivals
for the April 2023 year are above the long-term average of
119,000 for April years (pre-COVID 2002–2019).
The
99,500 migrant departures for the April 2023 year are above
the long-term average of 91,500 for April years (pre-COVID
2002–2019).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
