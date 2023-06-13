Maniapoto And Ngāti Tama Move Forward Together

Maniapoto and Ngāti Tama met this week to jointly work towards the development of an agreement in principle regarding shared areas of interest between the two iwi.

Te Nehenehenui, the post settlement governance entity for Maniapoto, had originally invited New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), along with three other councils that are part of te rohe o Maniapoto, to be part of the relationship agreement to extend provisions and protections over the waterways within the area.

During a hui held over the weekend, Te Nehenehenui, supported by Te Whare ki Mōkau ki Runga (regional representative group within Maniapoto) met with Ngāti Tama at Pukearuhe Marae where Te Nehenehenui formally apologised to Ngāti Tama for the way this was communicated, and as a sign of good faith, agreed to withdraw their request to the NPDC.

The whānau of Mōkau ki Runga wil continue the positive kōrero saying the relationship between Maniapoto and Ngāti Tama is longstanding and based on whanaungatanga.

Te Nehenehenui Chair Bella Takiari-Brame shared “We have acknowledged each other’s whakapapa and will commit to working towards understanding the histories of each iwi and areas of cultural significance, building a better understanding of each iwi claims.”

“We believe this is a commitment to meaningful collaboration and building a stronger relationship with Ngāti Tama. We look forward to meeting again in the coming month.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama Chair, Frances White, welcomed this approach and believes this is a good step forward for both iwi.

“After our positive hui on Sunday with Te Nehenehenui, together with several delegates from Mōkau ki Runga, we’re looking forward to wānanga with Te Nehenehenui led by Te Whare ki Mōkau ki Runga to identify the nature and extent of customary interests in our rohe. Our shared history is of battles and marriages, and a number of our whānau have strong ties with both iwi, so it’s important we get this right.”

Te Nehenehenui and Ngāti Tama have agreed to meet within the month to further progress these discussions.

