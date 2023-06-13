Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maniapoto And Ngāti Tama Move Forward Together

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Maniapoto and Ngāti Tama met this week to jointly work towards the development of an agreement in principle regarding shared areas of interest between the two iwi.

Te Nehenehenui, the post settlement governance entity for Maniapoto, had originally invited New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), along with three other councils that are part of te rohe o Maniapoto, to be part of the relationship agreement to extend provisions and protections over the waterways within the area.

During a hui held over the weekend, Te Nehenehenui, supported by Te Whare ki Mōkau ki Runga (regional representative group within Maniapoto) met with Ngāti Tama at Pukearuhe Marae where Te Nehenehenui formally apologised to Ngāti Tama for the way this was communicated, and as a sign of good faith, agreed to withdraw their request to the NPDC.

The whānau of Mōkau ki Runga wil continue the positive kōrero saying the relationship between Maniapoto and Ngāti Tama is longstanding and based on whanaungatanga.

Te Nehenehenui Chair Bella Takiari-Brame shared “We have acknowledged each other’s whakapapa and will commit to working towards understanding the histories of each iwi and areas of cultural significance, building a better understanding of each iwi claims.”

“We believe this is a commitment to meaningful collaboration and building a stronger relationship with Ngāti Tama. We look forward to meeting again in the coming month.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama Chair, Frances White, welcomed this approach and believes this is a good step forward for both iwi.

“After our positive hui on Sunday with Te Nehenehenui, together with several delegates from Mōkau ki Runga, we’re looking forward to wānanga with Te Nehenehenui led by Te Whare ki Mōkau ki Runga to identify the nature and extent of customary interests in our rohe. Our shared history is of battles and marriages, and a number of our whānau have strong ties with both iwi, so it’s important we get this right.”

Te Nehenehenui and Ngāti Tama have agreed to meet within the month to further progress these discussions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 