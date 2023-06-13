Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

$159 Million Build Ready Development Pathway Application Window Closing In A Few Days

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

 

  • Build Ready Development pathway applications window closes this Friday 16 June.
  • The pathway helps delivery of affordable housing supply through supporting developments that, due to the changing market conditions, are unable to progress.
  • Applications can be from any region across New Zealand while regions affected by weather events will be prioritised.

Only a few days remain in this application window for the $159 million Build Ready Development pathway. Applications are welcomed from any region. Residential developers can check the criteria and priorities, and then apply through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) website https://www.hud.govt.nz/our-work/build-ready-development-pathway.

Matt Fraser, Head of Land Acquisition and Development says the Build Ready Development pathway will support developments that might not otherwise proceed. “Applications are welcomed from all regions and especially from regional areas that have been impacted by recent weather events including Te Tai Tokerau, Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwahiti and Bay of Plenty.

“The Build Ready Development pathway provides developers who have eligible, build-ready developments from across Aotearoa/New Zealand with two routes to Government support. This can be either by referring requests to sell ‘build-ready’ land to a suitable Government land acquisition programme or by the Government agreeing to prepurchase or underwrite homes off-the-plans, which provides support to unlock third party finance and keep the development moving,” says Matt Fraser.

This second round represents $159 million of funding and all developments must include affordable housing. Final decisions on prepurchase or underwrite commitments will be made jointly by the Minister of Housing and Minister of Finance.

The pathway helps delivery of affordable housing supply through supporting developments that, due to the changing market conditions, are unable to progress.

Matt Fraser says developers applying for underwrite or prepurchase commitments need to have resource consent, own the land, be ready to start the build within six to 12 months and have a valid reason why the development has stalled. “We’re looking for truly ‘build-ready’ developments in regional Aotearoa and to work with developers that can provide full financial feasibility studies and evidence of discussions with banks or lenders to put through our fast-track investment process,” says Matt Fraser.

Applications close at 4pm Friday 16 June.

end

Note to Editors

Round One projects

  • Six projects in Manurewa in South Auckland, Ngāruawāhia, Hastings, Waikanae, Levin and Waiwhetū in Lower Hutt have been contracted for a $59.4 million investment to deliver 107 homes, with expected completion of some of the homes starting from later this year.
    • 28 homes have been pre-purchased and are planned to be on-sold for public housing;
    • 10 will be sold as KiwiBuild homes and offered to eligible KiwiBuild buyers;
    • 60 homes are supported with a BRD underwrite and will be sold to the open market
    • 9 homes did not need to be underwritten but have been enabled by underwrites on other homes in the development.
  • Two further projects have been approved but are not yet contracted: one in Tauranga (seven homes) and one in Napier (30 homes) taking the number of homes unlocked to 144 under the programme.

Criteria

Developers applying for prepurchase commitments or underwrite agreements must:

  • already have resource consent for the development
  • own the land or have an unconditional agreement to own the land for the development
  • be ready to start construction with 6-12 months but not have commenced construction already
  • have a valid reason that the development has stalled
  • be building affordable homes in the development (telling us how many homes are either at, under or over the relevant KiwiBuild price caps for the region)
  • be an experienced developer with a track record of success in building new housing in Aotearoa New Zealand
  • provide transparent and detailed financial feasibility information
  • provide evidence of third-party finance arrangements such as written indication from their bank or lender on the requirements to unlock development finance
  • must be developing more than six homes (net).

Prioritising applications

When we are assessing applications for prepurchase or underwrite commitments, we will prioritise developments that align with Government priorities.

We will prioritise funding for developments that:

  • are in areas with the highest need for public and affordable housing supply. This means:
    • we will prioritise assessment for developments in regional New Zealand that have been affected by recent severe weather events, and will also consider developments from other regions. Some of these areas are already included as part of our place-based approach to housing. This approach recognises that every community has its own housing and urban development challenges and opportunities
    • currently we will not prioritise assessment for applications within the main urban centres
  • significantly contribute to better housing outcomes for the people who need it most, including housing outcomes for whānau Māori
  • contribute to saving, maintaining or creating jobs in the construction sector in that location, and
  • deliver significant benefits to the public for the Crown investment.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 