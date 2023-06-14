Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More Changes Needed To Therapeutic Products Bill After Government Announcement

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 10:43 am
Press Release: Natural Health Products


The Government’s new commitment to making changes to the Therapeutic Products Bill to lower the burden for natural health product producers is positive but more needs to be done to provide certainty for the sector, says Natural Health Products NZ’s Government Affairs Director Samantha Gray.

Natural Health Products NZ is the industry’s peak body, with over 140 members and representing around 80% of the sector. The industry is a significant and growing contributor to New Zealand’s economy, contributing more than $2.3 billion per annum.

“We have been calling for a modern, fit for purpose regulatory system for many years. The natural health products industry is being held back by broken regulations. But it is important that the government gets it right and does not impose new and undue burdens that put the industry at risk.

“The Therapeutic Products Bill contains some significant improvements to regulation of Natural Health Products, including permitting natural health products to make evidence-based health benefit claims and growing international trade by way of an export-only exemption. However, the Bill as reported back by the Health Select Committee still contains undue red tape for our members.

“We remain concerned about the burden the Therapeutic Products Bill places on natural health product manufacturers, whether the new Regulator will be able to effectively regulate the many thousands of natural health products in the market, and the cost that businesses will have to bear to go through the Regulator’s approval system.

“Given the low-risk nature of natural health products compared to medicines, we believe it would be more appropriate to use a notification process where the manufacturer or supplier declares that the NHP product conforms to requirements in the regulations and rules, and supplies the required information to the Regulator on request, rather than the Bill’s requirements for authorisation. A notification process is recognised as global best-practice for natural health products.

“We welcome the Government’s commitment to making changes so small-scale NHP producers won’t need to obtain a product authorisation or manufacturing licence where their products are made and supplied in-person to customers in New Zealand. But more changes are needed.

“The Government’s proposed changes promise some improvement but we are still some way off the modern legislation that is needed to allow the natural health products sector to thrive. We will continue to engage with the Government and other political parties towards making the new law fit for purpose,” says Samantha Gray.

Key changes needed to the Therapeutic Products Bill:

  1. Adopt a notification, rather than authorisation, system for low-risk NHPs.
  2. Recognise health benefit claims permitted by overseas regulators.
  3. Adopt an export register, rather than authorisation, system for the sxport of low-risk NHPs.
  4. Do not require product standards for NHPs
  5. Reduce Regulator's costs to NHP sector
  6. Improve accountability and resourcing of the Regulator
  7. Structure of the Bill (dedicated NHP section so not overregulated by inadvertently being caught up in medicines level regulation)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Natural Health Products on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda. Yet here’s the thing. The unfortunate reality is that the outcome of the Ukraine war may well end up on the side of the digital journalist. Meaning: While we are all talking about the ethics of RNZ’ war coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Likely To Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 