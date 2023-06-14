Te Pūkenga Payout Highlights Why Public Sector Golden Goodbye Culture Must End
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Commenting on news that the former
Te Pūkenga chief executive, Stephen Town, was paid out
close to $200,000, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns
Manager, Callum Purves, said:
“The Government’s
polytechnic merger was always a bad idea and one driven by
their obsession with centralization. Far from delivering
efficiencies, Te Pūkenga has simply created additional
layers of bureaucracy while worsening financial problems and
failing to address the issue of student
numbers.
“The fact that the chief executive
presiding over this mess was given a nearly $200,000 payout
after having already been paid $65,000 for a period of
‘special leave’ is simply outrageous and completely
unjustifiable. The golden goodbye culture in the public
sector of rewarding failure must end
immediately.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda. Yet here’s the thing. The unfortunate reality is that the outcome of the Ukraine war may well end up on the side of the digital journalist. Meaning: While we are all talking about the ethics of RNZ’ war coverage, the tide of the war itself seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>