New Report Explores New Zealand’s Infrastructure History And Offers Valuable Lessons For The Future

The New Zealand Initiative is set to release a stimulating report this Wednesday, shedding new light on New Zealand’s infrastructure history and providing crucial insights for the future. Authored by Dr Matthew Birchall, Paving the Way: Learning from New Zealand’s Past to Build a Better Future explores the country’s triumphant infrastructure projects of the past and presents a compelling case for replicating those successes.

The report highlights the importance of embracing private enterprise, prioritising localism over centralisation, and fostering a positive approach to growth and development in infrastructure policy.

It explores key developments such as the national rail network, roading, housing , the Think Big initiative, the Auckland Harbour Bridge, and the recent broadband rollout.

Dr Birchall emphasises that while the infrastructure needs of the 21st century may differ, it is crucial to learn from the past and leverage New Zealand’s ability to deliver exceptional infrastructure today.

Dr Birchall will discuss the report’s findings and recommendations during a webinar on 14 June from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm. Those interested can register for the event via Zoom using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X6kpcSeoTTa35TUQqP2wuA#/registration

Dr Matthew Birchall is a Research Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative, focusing on infrastructure and the housing market. A historian by training, Matthew's writing on the British Empire has been published in the Journal of Global History and Global Intellectual History. He was awarded the Royal Historical Society's prestigious Alexander Prize in 2021 for the best scholarly article based upon original historical research. Matthew holds an MA (Hons) in International Relations & Modern History from the University of St Andrews, an M.Phil. in Political Thought & Intellectual History from the University of Cambridge and a PhD in history, also from the University of Cambridge.

The New Zealand Initiative is an evidence-based think tank and research institute contributing to public policy discussion.

Supported by the nation’s leading visionaries, business leaders and political thinkers, we are committed to making New Zealand a better country for all its citizens with a world-class education system, affordable housing, a healthy environment, sound public finances and a stable currency.

