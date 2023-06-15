Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

University Celebrates Increase In Funded Medical Students

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Today’s announcement that more New Zealanders will be trained to be doctors is day of celebration for all who use our health system and the health workforce.

The Government announced today that it will fund an additional 50 medical students at the country’s two medical schools from 2024.

Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater said that the increase in funded places will help address the shortages of doctors in Aotearoa New Zealand and represents a significant investment in the country’s health workforce.

“We, along with the University of Otago, have been working with successive Governments to look at ways to develop and maintain a sustainable domestic medical workforce, and we are thrilled to see this commitment from the Minister of Health to address a real training shortfall.

In a lecture on the Future of the Health Workforce to University of Auckland students and staff this morning, Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verall will explain the government’s decision to lift the number of funded domestic medical school enrolments from 539 to 589 across the country.

A shortage of doctors, along with other medical professionals, has been of significant concern in recent years, and the universities have worked collaboratively with the Government to consider ways to address this.

Acting Dean of the University’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences (FMHS), Professor Warwick Bagg said that both Auckland and Otago universities have been preparing for an increase in medical school numbers, and with a significant amount of Government funding required have been waiting for the go-ahead from the Government. Enabling the existing medical schools to train more medical students is the fastest and most cost effective solution for the country.

“We are already committed to addressing the needs of the country in many areas of need including general practitioners (GPs), medical professionals in rural communities and the underrepresentation of Māori and Pacific people across the profession. The funding for these extra places is a great start to strengthening our domestic workforce and responding to the health needs of all New Zealanders, he said.

"We look forward to further building on our relationships with the Government, Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora to create long-term sustainable growth in a wide range health professionals.”

FMHS opened as the School of Medicine in 1968 with 60 students. Since then, it has developed into a multidisciplinary faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, with thousands of students training in nursing, pharmacy, medical imaging, audiology and optometry, as well as public health and medical science.

The additional places will be allocated across Waipapa Taumata Rau, the University of Auckland and University of Otago from 2024.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’s coverage, the tide of the war seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 