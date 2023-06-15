Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Self Sex-ID Comes Into Effect Today

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Women's Rights Party

Changes to the Births, Deaths, Marriages, Relationships and Registrations Act 2021 take effect today, 15 June.

The changes allowing self sex-ID on birth certificates followed a relatively uncontroversial Bill to modernise registration of births, deaths and marriages introduced in 2017, but during the Select Committee process at the time, significant amendments were made to altering the sex recorded on birth certificates.

There was already a process for those wishing to change their sex on their birth certificate requiring application to the Family Court and providing supporting evidence of medical treatment to acquire physical confirmation of their nominated sex.

The new law allows people to change their sex on their birth certificate with a simple declaration requiring no need for medical treatment or even social transition.

The new law inserts “gender” in relation to a person’s nominated sex on their birth certificate and the Women’s Rights Party says the conflation of “sex” and “gender” can undermine sex-based rights guaranteed in the Human Rights Act 1993 , including rights to protected single-sex spaces for reasons of safety and privacy.

Women’s Rights Party National Secretary Jill Ovens says the ease at which individuals can change the sex on their birth certificate encourages a belief that men can enter women’s spaces without being challenged.

This belief has influenced local body Councils’ and other organisational policies on women-only facilities and services, despite provisions that existing policies do not need to be revised as a result of the changes to the Act.

The Women’s Rights Party says “gender” is an imprecise concept that refers to sex-based stereotypes and social expectations, for example what is considered feminine and masculine. Gender identity and expression refer to the identification with, and expression of these stereotypes.

“Women’s and girls’ sex-based rights as biological females need to be protected in policy and law, and this should be given precedence over any provisions based on concepts of gender,” Ms Ovens says.

She says that if birth certificates include provisions for a “nominated sex”, it needs to be clear that this is the individual’s preferred sex and not biological sex.

Clear and accessible records must be kept of any changes to the birth certificate, and this information must also be recorded on the certificate itself.

“Sex is a fundamental democratic and explanatory variable, and a powerful predictor of almost every dimension of social life, economic status, and health outcomes.”

Further, the Women’s Rights Party says that children under 18 should not have a “nominated sex” on their birth certificate, and the only permitted changes to a child’s recorded sex on the birth certificate should be if the original sex on the birth certificate was incorrect, for example, in the rare instance of a child born with a difference of sexual development (DSD or commonly known as “intersex”).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Women's Rights Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Losing The Ukraine War

Obviously, no-one defends the RNZ digital journalist who distorted the content and meaning of so many articles on the Ukraine war, some of them bylined by journalists who had no idea their work had been twisted to serve the needs of Kremlin propaganda, but while we're talking about the ethics of RNZ’s coverage, the tide of the war seems to be moving in favour of the Russians. More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 