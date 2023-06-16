Fifty New Med School Places A Good Start But Only The Beginning
Friday, 16 June 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists
The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Toi
Mata Hauora has welcomed the Government’s decision to
increase medical student numbers.
"More medical
students strengthen our medical workforce pipeline," said
ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton, "but we need to keep
adding in coming years - 50 more for 2025 and 50 more the
year after that."
ASMS wants to see all political
parties back continued growth in numbers. "Whoever forms the
next government will have to build on the first steps taken
here and keep building," said Dalton.
"While 50 more
places are a great start, we need to ensure we retain the
senior registrars and SMOs we do have. As these students hit
their clinical years in our hospitals, we’re set to have
more senior doctors
leaving.
