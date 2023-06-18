National Tinkering On Gangs While Labour Gets On With It

National’s reheated “policy” today amounts to little more than already exists in legislation and shows they’ve done no actual work in three years, Labour’s Police Spokesperson Ginny Andersen says.

“It’s a rehash of the policy it took to the 2020 election and is pretty lazy stuff,” Ginny Andersen says.

“National has got the policy microwave set on reheat.

“The law as it stands says sentencing must take into account being in a gang or organised crime group as an aggravated factor in sentencing. National are simply proposing a technical tweak.

“Just this March, a Mongrel Mob president was sentenced to at least 10 and a half years prison with his connection to organised crime being an aggravating factor.

“This announcement just shows Christopher Luxon and National once again pretending to be tough.

“New Zealanders have the right to go about their day without fear or intimidation from gangs. They want to see real action on crime, not just tough talk. Just this week Police were able to use a range of laws that Labour has introduced to crack down on gangs that saw arrests made, and firearms seized. These new laws are making a difference.

“Labour continues to take an evidence-based approach to crime and gangs, backed up with a commitment to properly resource Police, including the 1800 extra police and 700 who will be working on organised crime.

“Make no mistake, gangs wreak havoc in our communities.

“Labour is doing more than ever to combat them. It’s producing results but we know there’s still more work to do.

“In the last week alone we’ve seen the biggest ever meth bust at the border, 20 gang members arrested in Southland, and Police seized firearms and made arrests in Ōpōtiki using a wide-ranging warrant and expanded search powers under new laws passed by Labour.

“We’re cracking down on the leaders of gangs and organised crime by targeting their associates, who harbour their illegal assets.

“We’re also taking meaningful action on illegal firearms and have taken thousands off the streets, which has the support of front-line cops.

“National in Government failed a number of times to pass Firearm Prohibition Orders, while we’re delivering.”

